It's been a busy offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, which has been filled with plenty of speculation throughout. There was a moment in time when it was unclear if TJ Watt would sign a new contract with the organization. However, the front office ended up giving Watt a three-year, $123 million deal with $108 million guaranteed. With training camp in full swing, the veteran edge rusher admits he never doubted the franchise during contract negotiations.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” TJ Watt reveals he was confident throughout the entire offseason that his agent would reach a deal with the Steelers. The former Defensive Player of the Year Award winner is seemingly happy with the timing of the deal as well, so he can prepare for the upcoming season with his teammates in training camp.

“I'm always getting myself ready for the season, regardless of what is happening,” said TJ Watt. “I think the second time around, you're more involved with your agents than the first time for sure, just because you're older, more mature. You know how the business works. But we always knew a deal was going to get done. I'm glad it got done when it did.”

Article Continues Below

Despite some outside noise speculating that TJ Watt was unhappy with the Steelers this offseason, it appears he felt a deal would come to fruition all along. Watt, who is 30 years old, is entering the ninth season of his career. He's been one of the best edge rushers in the league for years now, and that trend should continue in the 2024-25 campaign.

The four-time All-Pro made his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl appearance last season. TJ Watt proved to be a wrecking ball on the defensive line for the Steelers once again, as he finished with 61 combined tackles (40 solo), 19 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a league-high six forced fumbles.

Look for TJ Watt to remain as one of the key players on the Steelers' roster. Pittsburgh is shaping up to be a potential playoff contender once again. We'll see Watt and his teammates kick off the regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets on September 7.