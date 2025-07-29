Darius Slay is excited to begin his 12th season in the NFL. After four successful years with the Philadelphia Eagles, the 34-year-old cornerback is looking forward to returning to his roots with the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense in 2025.

While Slay acknowledged the success he had with the Eagles, he believes he is a better fit for the Steelers' defense than he ever was in Philadelphia. The six-time Pro Bowler is looking forward to playing man-to-man defense again under defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

“That's how I earned a lot of money, playing man,” Slay said, via Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter Chris Adamski. “And that's why he brought a lot of us here.”

The Steelers played man-to-man defense at the fifth-highest rate in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. They subsequently deployed zone at the seventh-lowest rate.

Slay previously played for Austin with the Detroit Lions from 2014 to 2017. The 2017 season was the best statistical year of his career, as Slay recorded a career-high 26 pass breakups and eight interceptions in his lone All-Pro campaign. Overall, he achieved three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro season with the Lions.

Although Slay feels that he was less effective with the Eagles, the numbers still suggest that he is an elite cornerback. Slay received a 68.9 coverage grade from PFF in 2024, placing him in the top 25 percent of all cornerbacks in the league.

Darius Slay prepares to lead Steelers' defense in 2025

Slay was a big part of the Steelers' clear defensive focus in the 2025 offseason, while they simultaneously transitioned into a new offensive era. With Pittsburgh, Slay will team up with rising star Joey Porter Jr. and the recently acquired Jalen Ramsey to ideally form one of the league's best secondaries.

The Steelers' defense was below average against the pass in 2024, inspiring their aggressive offseason. They allowed the 12th-highest completion percentage and 10th-most passing yards per game. The unit's overall down year resulted in a slight dip in Porter's performance.

In a division that includes MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, the Steelers' secondary will continue to be tested all season long. Pittsburgh's non-divisional schedule also includes matchups with premier quarterbacks Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Drake Maye. Depending on how the Cleveland Browns' situation plays out, Pittsburgh could spend half the year facing elite passing offenses.

Aside from Porter, the Steeles' defense is comprised of seasoned veterans. Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott and Ramsey join Slay in what should be a much-improved unit in 2025.