Patrick Queen isn’t mincing words. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker made it clear that the team cannot allow a repeat of last season’s playoff embarrassment, where Pittsburgh surrendered nearly 300 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens. As Queen put it, fixing that starts now.

“I think everybody just understands the sense of urgency,” Queen said after the team’s first padded practice of training camp. “It’s alignment, technique, assignment. Take care of what you’re supposed to and don’t shy away. This is how you want your defense to play, especially Day 1.”

Pittsburgh’s defense answered the bell on the opening day in pads, dominating the line of scrimmage and smothering the first-team offense’s run game. Coach Mike Tomlin’s offseason mission to “retool physicality in all areas” was on full display.

The Steelers' defense is holding its own against its offense

That tone carried throughout the session, especially in the one-on-one pass protection drill. Rookie Kaleb Johnson had a rough outing, getting overpowered by Malik Harrison and outmatched again by Carson Bruener. Kenneth Gainwell fared better, showing unexpected physicality and solid technique as he competes for a third-down role.

The competition extended beyond the backfield. Tight end Connor Heyward stood out with strong blocking, while undrafted rookie JJ Galbreath struggled to hold the edge. On defense, Mark Robinson delivered the loudest hit of the day, and Joey Porter Jr. made a statement with a quick backfield tackle and a feisty scuffle with Robert Woods.

Up front, rookie tackle Troy Fautanu held his own against T.J. Watt. It's a promising sign given the Steelers’ need for the offensive line to step up. Broderick Jones, recovering from injury, was limited but is expected to ramp up soon.

With AFC North football on the horizon, the Steelers know the trenches will determine their fate. And if Day 1 is any indication, Pittsburgh’s defense, led by Queen, is already setting a new tone.