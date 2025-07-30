The Pittsburgh Steelers landed Aaron Rodgers this offseason after signing the veteran quarterback to a one-year, $13.65 million contract. While practicing in training camp, Rodgers has seemed happy with his decision to sign with Pittsburgh. But what about his relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin? Rodgers opened up and shared his true feelings about the one-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the 41-year-old quarterback revealed that when he first spoke to Tomlin, he didn't feel like he was talking with a coach, but with a friend. Tomlin is someone who Aaron Rodgers has seemingly respected throughout the course of his career.

“Mike T is the man,” said Aaron Rodgers. “Any hate, disrespect, and ilk is complete and utter bull****. From Day 1, when we talked on the phone in the offseason, I was never talking to a head coach; I was talking to a friend. I respected the hell out of that. I have crazy respect for him… The surprise has been what a great dude he is. What a great leader he is, on top of what I've already expected, which was already high based on what I thought from afar.”

Aaron Rodgers joins a Steelers team that has never had a record under .500 with Mike Tomlin as head coach. That remains the expectation for the 2025-26 season. However, the organization appears to have bigger goals for the upcoming campaign after exiting the playoffs early last season after suffering a 28-14 Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Adding DK Metcalf to the wide receiver core also gives Aaron Rodgers a true No. 1 option in the passing game. Although George Pickens has flashed potential, Metcalf has a much more proven track record. Overall, the Steelers upgraded their offense this offseason while maintaining the talent on the defense, for the most part.

The Steelers open the regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. It should be a fun contest considering that it is Aaron Rodgers' former team.