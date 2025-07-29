Steelers legendary head coach Mike Tomlin has become a living embodiment of the grit and toughness that comes with representing a city like Pittsburgh and a storied franchise like the Steelers family. In terms of player's coaches, Mike Tomlin sits atop the list as one of the best minds and personalities to ever lead men in this game. So, it comes as no surprise that his go-to pair of sneakers is also the most reliable pair of shoes ever made by Nike, the Nike Air Force 1.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Mike Tomlin has never been shy about his love for the Nike Air Force 1, more often than not rocking a pair on the Steelers' sideline every Sunday. He's almost guaranteed to be wearing a pair around the Steelers' facilities, matching whatever ensemble of gear he put together that day.

But it doesn't stop there. Back in 2022, Mike Tomlin surprised the entire Steelers locker room with their own personal pairs of all-black Air Force 1's. Then, during Training Camp in 2024, Tomlin reminded everyone that he was stocking his own pair and showing up to work in them as well.

Per Najee Harris on IG, Mike Tomlin gave the whole team Black Air Force shoes and he is getting a kick out of that #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/QB3EGiRDyg — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 10, 2022

Mike Tomlin rocking the black Air Force 1s today 👀 (via his IG story) pic.twitter.com/crFlOdeAKT — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 31, 2024



Recently, rare sneaker collector @Depeche23Mode shared a look via social media of an unearthed pair of Nike Air Force 1 PE's made for Mike Tomlin, adding to his love affair with the sneaker. With a white and black pair perfect for road or home games, both shoes feature Black/Yellow/White color blocking for a classic and clean look. Both pairs also feature elephant print along the back saddle, adding a nice touch to go along with all the contrast stitching.

BLACK & YELLOW: Steelers x Nike Air Force 1s for Mike Tomlin 📸 @Depeche23Mode pic.twitter.com/F8CRkbUxI3 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 28, 2025

Finer details will include “EST. 1933” inscribed underneath the classic AF-1 lace dubrae along with the Steelers logo featured on the tongue tab. Lastly, Mike Tomlin's signature is seen inscribed on the insole of the sneaker, adding a nice personal touch to both pairs. It's interesting to see a pair like this come back to prominence from 2012 and it makes us wonder – what could have been if Mike Tomlin officially began his own Air Force 1 PE line?

Nevertheless, he shouldn't have any issues grabbing a fresh pair from Nike come the Steelers' next game day.