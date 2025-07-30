The Pittsburgh Steelers will be perhaps the NFL team under the most pressure in 2025. Pittsburgh made a number of aggressive moves this offseason, including signing Aaron Rodgers, to help them compete this fall. Now the Steelers themselves are talking about the importance of the upcoming season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged the narrative that Pittsburgh is “all in” on the 2025 NFL season.

“A lot of the narratives are funny to me,” Tomlin said on Wednesday on This is Football. “But I get what people mean. There’s a level of excitement about the talent that we’ve acquired. And it’s a little bit out of character maybe in some instances. So from that stand point it’s exciting, but you’re right we are trying to do it each and every year and 2025 has our attention this year.”

The Steelers did far more than sign Rodgers this offseason. Pittsburgh traded away George Pickens and replaced him with DK Metcalf. They also made a bold trade for Jalen Ramsey, sending away Minkah Fitzpatrick in the process.

Ramsey will join free agent signing Darius Slay to give the Steelers a huge makeover in their defensive secondary.

Pittsburgh's improved secondary should give their pass rush, led by T.J. Watt, more time to get after the opposing quarterback. Combine that with a theoretically better offense under Rodgers, and it is easy to understand the hype around the Steelers this summer.

The Steelers also have Mike Tomlin's streak of consecutive winning seasons to motivate them.

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers make Super Bowl declaration during training camp

Rodgers himself certainly seems confident in the Steelers during training camp.

Rodgers declared that he believes the Steelers are capable of winning the Super Bowl during the 2025 NFL season.

“Aaron Rodgers says any given year there are usually 6-8 teams capable of winning the Super Bowl, maybe 10-12 some seasons, and he believes the Steelers are one of them,” Rodgers said on Thursday via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The veteran quarterback also noted that Pittsburgh's approach to training camp practices could prepare them for adversity during the season.

“On how training camp can help, Aaron Rodgers noted that the Steelers practice at the hottest time of day, which is ‘interesting,'” Batko wrote. “But he called it a stressor that can make teams better.”

The Steelers will certainly be under stress during the regular season, especially because they play in a competitive AFC North division.

It will be fascinating to see how the new-look Steelers perform when the 2025 NFL season kicks off later this fall.