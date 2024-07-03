The Minnesota Vikings are entering a new era without QB Kirk Cousins at the helm. Minnesota never got over the hump in the playoffs with Cousins and they were forced to move on to someone else.

The Vikings also lost edge rusher Danielle Hunter in free agency and have other aging veterans on the roster who are not long for the NFL. This feels like the natural consequence of Minnesota's team building philosophy during the previous regime. All of the stars from the Mike Zimmer era have now either moved on or are aging out of the NFL entirely. This is only a problem for the Vikings because they haven't been able to plug holes on the roster as quickly as new ones spring up.

We should give Minnesota credit though, they have several things working in their favor. They now have rookie QB J.J. McCarthy on a cost-controlled contract for several seasons. Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed a massive extension and will be around for a long time. The Vikings also added several key players this year during free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, there are plenty of players on the roster who should not feel secure in their roster spot.

Here are three Vikings players who are possible cut candidates heading into this summer's training camp.

Nick Mullens could get pushed out by Vikings' new QBs

Mullens has been the backup QB in Minnesota since 2022. He is a capable spot starter, but not someone who you would consider to be even a good backup in the NFL.

His roster spot became vulnerable once the Vikings decided to invest significant resources in replacing Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings brough in both Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy as the presumed starter and backup – though nobody is sure which will be which in Week 1. This pushes Mullens down the depth chart.

Minnesota also has Jaren Hall on the roster. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of BYU is considered a developmental QB, which makes him ideal for a QB3 spot on the roster. This too could push Mullen even further down the depth chart, or at least not leave him with a defined role.

Mullens' best shot to make the roster is to prove that he is a capable clipboard holder. If Mullens can prove that he has value as a mentor to rookie J.J. McCarthy, then he could find a home on the Vikings once more.

If Mullens can't prove that, he will have to prove that he is a better option than Sam Darnold. No offense to Mullens, but that does not seem likely.

Will Kene Nwangwu become a victim of the NFL's new kickoff rules?

The NFL will experiment with XFL-style kickoff rules in 2024. These rules are pretty complicated to explain in their entirety, but the main takeaway is that it changes almost everything on kick returns.

This could become a serious problem for someone like Kene Nwangwu, whose place on the Vikings roster is cemented by being a kick returner and core special teamer.

Just because the kickoff rules are changing doesn't mean that Nwangwu will become a worse kick returner. In fact, these rules could make him even more dangerous. That being said, the rules could benefit other players too.

If these new kickoff rules entice NFL teams to use some of their best offensive weapons on kick returns, that could incentivize teams to roster fewer core special teamers. This is where the problem arises for Kene Nwangwu.

Nwangwu has not showed much promise as a running back in the NFL, so special teams is all he has. He could find himself in a vulnerable position if someone else on the team flashes potential as a kick returner. Or he could simply lose his special teams work to someone else.

Either way, we're worried about Kene Nwangwu.

There won't be space on the roster for Patrick Jones II

The Vikings drafted Patrick Jones II in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with a pick they acquired after trading away Yannick Ngakoue. Jones II has done little to make a lasting impression on the Vikings, and his job could be in jeopardy.

The main problem for Jones II is competition. Minnesota added both Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard in free agency to replace Danielle Hunter. They also drafted Dallas Turner with a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This significantly shakes up the depth chart and could wind up pushing Jones II off the roster for good.

Andre Carter II, Bo Richter, and Gabriel Murphy will all compete with Patrick Jones II for backup edge rusher duties. That is a battle that Jones II could win, but it does not seem likely. He also does not have as many years left on his contract as other players, which could work against him.

Patrick Jones II has logged 66 total tackles including five sacks in his NFL career.