Florida State football won over a prized four-star ahead of the Fourth of July. Beating defending national champion Ohio State for this talent.

The Seminoles landed a new verbal commitment from defensive lineman Earnest Rankins. Recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirmed the Buckeyes were in the final trio of Rankins' school options. Auburn was the other before FSU won out.

“Climb baby climb,” Rankings told Fawcett in announcing his decision to join FSU's college football recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Rankins is a massive win for Mike Norvell and the FSU staff. Hudson Standish of 247Sports lauded Rankins' game in his prospect evaluation.

“Monstrous defensive lineman with the growth potential and functional athleticism to develop into a game-wrecking interior rusher,” Standish wrote.

Florida State racking up key summer recruiting wins 

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads his team out of the tunnel before the game against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
© Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The ‘Noles are trying to trek upward in Tallahassee. Especially following a disastrous 2-10 campaign — after being one year removed from FSU's 13-1 season of 2023.

Norvell and his coaching staff are swinging at winning back fans. All by winning over recruits. Including the ones courted by College Football Playoff teams like Ohio State.

The Buckeyes weren't the only Big Ten power to lose a recruit to FSU. though. Indiana lost four-star Jay Timmons on June 25. The Seminoles swiped a legacy recruit in getting Timmons. Father Lawrence Timmons patrolled linebacker inside Doak Campbell Stadium from 2004 to 2006.

Florida State edged out some Southeastern Conference competitors too in June. Even beating Auburn for one other four-star recruit. Tight end Xavier Tiller chose the Seminoles on June 23.

Norvell and FSU weren't through beating SEC teams on the trail. Brandon Bennett became one more four-star win for Florida State — turning down Florida and Georgia in the process.

FSU is ascending in the recruiting rankings. They rank third among Atlantic Coast Conference teams by 247Sports. But land at No. 10 across the nation. The ‘Noles have pulled in 21 verbal commits, with Rankings becoming the 21st ahead of the holiday.

