The Minnesota Vikings looked every bit like a Super Bowl contender. But the last two game results got the Vikings immediately looking towards the offseason. That includes figuring out the 24th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Minnesota went from potential top seed in the NFC to exiting out of the first round. The Vikings allowed a brutal nine sacks to the Los Angeles Rams, which tied an NFL playoff record.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell and company will have multiple areas to address. Only this time he and the Vikings aren't picking inside the top 10 this year. Minnesota will need to wait until the final hour of night one of the draft.

There are still three intriguing names who can bolster the Vikings at No. 24. That includes one option who can address their pass protection flaws. Here's three early Vikings first round targets worth monitoring.

Tyler Booker, offensive guard, Alabama

Fixing the offensive line is a no brainer. Sam Darnold got sacked more than twice in 14 total games this season. And yes that includes the nine he took in Glendale, Arizona on Monday.

Tyler Booker of Alabama is one of the more consistent pass protectors for this class. He rattles pass rushers at the point of attack through his heavy hands. Booker additionally comes equipped with a strong foot burst on pull blocks — allowing him to meet his blocking assignment then destroy him.

The 6-foot-5, 352-pounder is projected already to land at 24th to the Vikings by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports. Booker hails from an NFL-ready place in Alabama. He's capable of coming in and starting immediately.

Kaleb Johnson, running back, Iowa

Minnesota fans will break out in their famed “Skol!” chant if Boise State star Ashton Jeanty somehow drops to the Vikings. But Jeanty isn't expected to fall that low.

Kaleb Johnson of Iowa, though, should be available if Minnesota goes the running back route. Johnson is bigger than the 5-foot-9 Jeanty and comes with savvy zone running.

Johnson's cutting ability is a major strength. He's another one who's tough to bring down, except he carries a 6-foot, 220-pound frame. O'Connell and the Vikings must think about their long term replacement for the 30-year-old Aaron Jones. Johnson becomes RB of the future in the Twin Cities by landing here.

Benjamin Morrison, cornerback, Notre Dame

Cornerback is a huge area to address for O'Connell, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings.

Shaquill Griffin and Stephon Gilmore prove to be reliable after all the years. But both aren't getting any younger. Top interception king Bryon Murphy is walking to free agency too. All the more reason CB rises as the third need for spot No. 24.

Benjamin Morrison rates as one of the top man coverage cornerbacks in the nation. His 6-foot-4 frame fuels even more intrigue for his league potential. Notre Dame is flooded with NFL talent for 2025. But Morrison ranks as the top option for the Fighting Irish's class.

Minnesota needs to assure itself that there'll be someone who can lock up Amon-Ra St. Brown, Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, and Christian Watson in the NFC North moving forward. The Vikings might be watching someone who'll limit Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and his catch production during Monday night's national title game. Morrison is a prime pickup at this spot if he lands down to 24th overall.