The Los Angeles Rams entered State Farm Stadium with heavy hearts. They later poured their heart into pressuring Sam Darnold, tying an NFL playoff record in the process against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Rams had their home postseason plans altered because of the devastating Pacific Palisades and Altadena fires. They carried the emotions of the horrific blazes into Glendale, Arizona. The Rams proceeded to grab not one, or two, but nine total sacks to spearhead the 27-9 romp of the Vikings.

That uncanny sack total now ties some playoff history for L.A. The Rams matched the astonishing 2021 season total the Tennessee Titans piled on the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow got tussled down the same number of times. But the Rams eventually saw Burrow and the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, as the Bengals escaped 19-16 in Nashville during that AFC divisional round contest.

This time, the nine-sack team prevailed. And the Rams pulled it off while carrying a ravaged Southern California on their backs.

Who became responsible for the Rams' new NFL playoff record?

The Rams' rare sack party started at the 9:42 mark of the first quarter. Edge rusher Bryon Young busted out the long arm technique to create sack No. 1.

Expand Tweet

Young wasn't the only Rams defender to place his name on the first quarter sack sheet. Interior defender Kobie Turner penetrated through the middle of the Vikings' offensive line to snatch his first sack of the night.

Even Chris Shula trusted his cornerbacks to wrap up Darnold. The defensive coordinator sent Cobie Durant on a cornerback blitz for sack No. 3, which ate up 12 yards. Fellow CB Ahkello Witherspoon crashed next into the NFL Comeback Player of the Year candidate, forcing a fumble on third-and-seven. Jared Verse turned that into a long 57-yard scoop-and-score.

Expand Tweet

Young, Turner and Neville Gallimore all ended the first half planting Darnold to the grass. The Rams piled six early first half sacks to threaten the Titans' '21 mark.

L.A. watched more defenders join the sack party: Michael Hoecht, Desjaun Johnson and Braden Fiske. They went after a QB who took 48 regular season sacks. But handed Darnold his worst pass protection night in a stellar 2024 season.

The Rams may have changed scenery by force due to a mix of mother nature and smoke in the air. But L.A. never wavered from changing their attack approach. They pulled into a rival's venue with home on their minds. The NFC West champs leave tying postseason history — and uniting their city.