3 hottest burning questions facing Heat entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Miami Heat were one of the most impressive teams last season. Despite all the turmoil and difficulties they encountered, the Heat finished with the No.1 seed in the Eastern Conference and advanced to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler was fantastic in the regular season, but he elevated his game to astronomical levels once again in the NBA Playoffs.

Bam Adebayo could have been better in both the regular season and playoffs, but it is not far-fetched for him to improve on his 2022 campaign. Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro will also need to ascend to a higher level this season if Miami would seriously contend for another Finals spot. Losing P.J. Tucker for no one will be a gigantic loss for coach Erik Spoelstra, but these are key questions for the franchise entering the 2022-23 season.

Who will be the reliable wings for the Heat?

Over the past years, the wing rotation of Miami has been messy. Duncan Robinson had a two-year stretch where he was fantastic, converting close to four threes a game on over 40% shooting from long distance. However, he was abysmal last season, and Robinson was benched for another shooter in Max Strus. He had an admirable 2021-22 season by tallying close to 2.7 3P on 41% from three-point distance.

However in the playoffs, there were instances wherein Robinson and Strus were glaringly missing, thus the spacing of Miami was compromised. When Miami was hindered by injuries and COVID protocols, Caleb Martin was the one that stepped up as a versatile forward who could contribute in various facets. He will likely get the starting spot vacated by P.J. Tucker. With the numerous choices of Erik Spoelstra, he will need to find the perfect combination of wings to surround his core in the Heat’s closing lineup.

Is Kyle Lowry too old to be the starting PG of this team?

When Kyle Lowry propelled Toronto to an inspiring run in the 2020 bubble, it seemed like he still had a ton left on the tank. The numbers did not take a large dip the following year, but it was Lowry’s first season in Miami that was questionable for the Heat fans. Last year, Lowry played only 63 games and averaged 13.4 PPG on 44% shooting from the field.

In the playoffs, he missed eight critical games but coincidentally the Heat won seven of those contests. The more concerning aspect was the losses of Miami in the playoffs when Kyle Lowry was on them for long stretches. Six single-digit scoring games on the sport’s biggest stage will not cut it, so Lowry will need to be more reliable and consistent next season. Tyler Herro is still with Miami, but Lowry’s ability to stabilize and orchestrate the offense is still a unique characteristic.

Is Tyler Herro worth the max extension?

When Tyler Herro exploded in the bubble, some pundits believed he could be the next superstar in South Beach. He does have the capabilities and talents to become an All-Star caliber player, but the issue has been how effective Herro can be when his shot is not falling. He will need to improve on his playmaking prowess and his awareness to constantly move off the ball when Lowry or Butler are setting up the offense.

Defense is another facet that Tyler will need to heavily improve on to become a threat on both ends. The streaks and spurts Herro can go on are a remarkable sight to see, but there seems to be something missing before rewarding him that max extension. He will still have one more season to prove himself before entering free agency in 2023 if he does not sign an extension.

The Heat will still be a top-tier contender in the East, but it will be exciting how some of these questions will be answered as the season progress towards the 2023 NBA Playoffs.