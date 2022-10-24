3 hottest Nuggets takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets are hoping to put together a resurgent 2022-23 season. With key players such as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back in the fold, the Nuggets are at full health for the first time in the past few years. For that reason, the hope is that they will be able to put together a strong season and emerge as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Things didn’t get off to a great start for the Nuggets, as they fell victim to a surprising Utah Jazz team in their season-opener. However, they bounced back with a big win over the defending champions in the Golden State Warriors, before knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder in their third game of the season.

It’s a small sample size, but seeing the Nuggets back in action this season is great. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three of the hottest takes on the Nuggets early season action as they attempt to make their way back into the playoffs and go on an extended run.

3. The Nuggets signing of Bruce Brown will go down as the best of the 2022 NBA offseason

The Nuggets didn’t make any super flashy moves this offseason, but they made some smaller ones to fill out their rotation. One of the more under-the-radar moves of the offseason involved Denver signing Bruce Brown in free agency to come in to be one of their first guys off the bench. Brown did a little bit of everything for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and he is exactly what Denver needs off their bench.

Brown hasn’t had a fantastic start to the season by any stretch of the imagination, although he played a huge role in their victory over Golden State. But his ability to fill in for Murray and Porter, who are both returning from long-term injuries, is going to be crucial for Denver to start the season, and that win over the Warriors is proof.

Brown’s two-year, $13.281 million deal could be a steal given his potential. Brown is a bit inconsistent on offense, but he is a tenacious defender, and his ability to fill in at multiple spots is huge. Given the value and the potential impact he can make, it won’t be surprising if NBA fans look back and pick Brown out as the best free agent signing of the 2022 NBA offseason.

2. Nikola Jokic will average a triple-double this season

It’s becoming tough for Nikola Jokic to one-up himself with each passing season, but he appears intent on finding a way to do so this season. Jokic has won back-to-back MVP awards, thanks largely to his ability to do pretty much everything at a high level on the basketball court. Through three games this season, that hasn’t changed.

It’s going to take a lot for Jokic to win his third straight MVP award, but his early season numbers (24 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 9.7 APG) show that he can’t be ruled out of the conversation just because he’s won the past two awards. Jokic is very nearly averaging a triple-double, and now that he has all his teammates back and healthy, he may actually be able to carry that over throughout the season.

Jokic has come close to averaging a triple-double over the past two seasons, with his assist totals being the only number not in the double-digits. Given that offensive stars such as Murray and Porter are back, Jokic has more players who can help his assist totals increase. If Jokic continues playing at this high level, averaging a triple-double won’t be as unlikely as it may seem right now.

1. The Nuggets will finish with the best record in the Western Conference

It’s hard to remember that the Nuggets made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, but they very nearly ended up going all the way to the Finals. Jokic and Murray led the way, setting the stage for Jokic’s ascent to superstardom in the league. But ever since those playoffs, the Nuggets haven’t ever been truly healthy.

This is the healthiest they have been in quite some time, and they have assembled a deep team around their star center in Jokic. Murray and Porter have the potential to be game changers on offense alongside Jokic, but it doesn’t stop there. Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope round out the starting five, with Brown, Jeff Green, and Bones Hyland being the top options off the bench.

Right off the bat, that’s a very deep eight-man rotation, and it should only get better as Murray and Porter get more comfortable being back on the court. Denver has already taken down the Warriors without Murray on the court, and they only figure to get better as the season progresses. For that reason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Nuggets enter the playoffs with the top seed in the Western Conference.