The Phoenix Suns will be one of the best teams in the NBA when the regular season starts. In the Summer League, they have two players who seemingly will be on the active roster and another who can make an NBA team.

The Suns' Summer League team will kick off play in Las Vegas Saturday at 8 p.m. PT against the Milwaukee Bucks. They will also play the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelians, Utah Jazz and another opponent.

Here are three players to watch.

Toumani Camara

Camara was picked by the Suns at No. 52 in the NBA Draft. Phoenix signed him to a standard contract, so it appears to believe in him for its team this year.

Toumani Camara played his final two seasons of college basketball at Dayton. In 2022-23, he was named first-team All-Atlantic-10 and averaged 13.9 points on 54.6 percent shooting (36.3 percent from 3-point range) with 8.6 rebounds per game. He was also named to the Atlantic-10's all-defensive team.

Even though Camara is 23 years old, he has to develop. He is skinny with a listed 6-foot-8 frame, and he needs to improve his lower-body strength to play in the post like he did in college.

He is a good athlete and can make plays at the rim. If he continues to develop his strength, he can become a bigger threat beyond his 3-point shooting.

Jordan Goodwin

The Suns acquired Goodwin in their trade with the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal. He averaged 6.6 points on 44.8 percent shooting this past season, along with 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Beal and Suns coach Frank Vogel praised Goodwin at Beal's introductory press conference.

“I think Jordan is going to surprise a lot of people,” Beal said. “A lot of people may not know who he is, but he is a nasty, tenacious defender who loves the game, who will compete on both ends of the floor.”

Added Vogel: “He's a very compelling talent. I think Bradley said it best, he's a tenacious defender with good size and physicality. We want, as we fill out the rest of our roster, we want to make sure that we're one of the most physical, toughest teams in the NBA. And Jordan at the guard position represents that.”

The Suns traded forward Isaiah Todd to the Memphis Grizzlies, so Goodwin is the only other player remaining from that deal outside of Bradley Beal. Here are highlights from Goodwin in the 2022-23 season.

Keanu Pinder

Pinder played college basketball at Arizona, where he helped the Wildcats reach the Sweet 16 in 2016-17. He went undrafted in 2018 but has carved a successful professional career in the National Basketball League.

Pinder was named All-NBL second-team this past season and is a two-time Most Improved Player. This past season, he averaged 16.9 points and 9.3 rebounds on 50 percent shooting.

Keanu Pinder is an athletic player. He is a lefty and is adept around the basket. He is also a good athlete and can finish above the rim.

On film, Pinder seems quick and can drive around the basket, something he has improved on since he played at Arizona. He clearly has made the most of his game, given he has been named his league's Most Improved Player for a second straight season.

Pinder may make an NBA roster, even if it is not with the Suns.