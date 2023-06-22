The Washington Wizards' trade of Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns is now finalized, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, just moments after a blockbuster trade was reported involving the Wizards and Golden State Warriors.

These two trades will go down as separate deals. The first trade has the Wizards sending Bradley Beal, Isaiah Todd and Jordan Goodwin going to the Suns for Chris Paul and Landry Shamet. Washington is also getting second-round picks in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030. There are pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030, per Woj.

Washington will then send Chris Paul to Golden State for Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a 2027 second-round pick. ESPN's Zach Lowe reports the 2030 first-rounder is top-20 protected.

