The Dallas Cowboys have two big decisions on their plate. Hiring a head coach then drafting Ashton Jeanty, in that order.

That's right, no matter who replaces Mike McCarthy the Boise State running back deserves to wear the star. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones and the next Cowboys head coach need to agree that the Heisman Trophy finalist is their top pick.

The forthcoming head coach already needs to deliver a slam dunk selection for his first ever draft choice. Jones needs to deliver a decision that'll win back the fanbase. Especially since they've grown discouraged of him over the years. So why not Jeanty?

Time to present three major reasons why the NCAA's leading rusher needs to land at the 12th overall pick in the draft.

Ashton Jeanty will draw massive home crowd by being a Texan himself

This is a ticket-selling business. AT&T Stadium is already worth $1.15 billion. The Cowboys need to create a new reason for fans to open their bank accounts and purchase season tickets, or any future home game of their choosing.

The past Frisco, Texas resident can lure in the local fans — thanks to being a Texan himself. Jeanty already delivered a big ask to the Cowboys owner/GM Jones. The Boise State RB told Pat Doney of NBC Dallas/Fort Worth that playing for Dallas would be “a dream come true.” He added how the Broncos once practiced at the Cowboys' facility before the Frisco Bowl his freshman year.

These next words need to grab the eyeballs of Jones. Plus saved for the next Cowboys head coach.

“I ain't gonna say too much, but Dallas has always had a good running back. They play a lot better when they got a good running back,” Jeanty told Doney.

Jeanty is no ordinary RB, though. Which leads to reason No. 2.

Jeanty brings multiple strengths

The 2,600-yard rusher comes equipped with traits teams should covet out of running backs.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty runs at a low center of gravity. But he makes it difficult for defenders to attack his hips by sinking low and sprinting through running lanes.

Jeanty then dares defenders to tackle him from the chest up. But he's powerfully built to bounce off those high tackle attempts.

Finally, Jeanty is a soul snatcher with the football in hand as the game goes on. Few college football RBs can wear down a defense the way Jeanty can. Defenses are the ones that get tired facing him, as Jeanty never gets tired the more carries he receives. Defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs end up wearing down instead.

Jeanty reignites Cowboys RB tradition

The Cowboys delivered dismal results in the ground attack this season, falling to 27th overall. They haven't produced a top 10 rushing unit since 2022.

Dallas needs to hit the reset button for its backfield and pivot back to a past strategy that's worked greatly before.

Emmitt Smith delivered NFL rushing titles, shattered the league's all-time rushing record, and brought three Super Bowls back to the city. Ezekiel Elliott led the league twice in rushing including his rookie year.

Jeanty is the most intriguing RB to enter the league since Elliott and former Texas star Bijan Robinson. The Texan is the perfect option to wake up the sleeping giant known as the Cowboys' running attack. Plus fire up some renewed interest for Cowboys football by leading the franchise's future.