Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd blasted Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer for his attire at a recent press conference. After Schottenheimer addressed Micah Parsons’ recent trade request, Cowherd called out the Cowboys head coach for wearing a backwards visor while fielding questions with reporters. For Colin, it was a bad look for an A-class NFL organization such as the Cowboys.

Cowherd didn’t back down in criticizing Schottenheimer’s appearance, per The Herd w/Colin Cowherd.

“You know, I don’t like backwards hats. What’s worse is a backwards visor,” Cowherd said. “That’s a two-win team. I’m taking away four wins. That’s awful and so bad.”

Cowherd considers Schottenheimer one of the many faces of the Cowboys organization.

“If you’re the head coach or the quarterback of an organization, and you do press conferences, you’re not only representing yourself; that’s very selfish and narcissistic. You are representing the Dallas Cowboys and you’re representing Bank of America,” Cowherd added. “That’s probably a huge team sponsor. They probably paid $8 million bucks. Or something like that. $7 million bucks to the Cowboys.”

For Cowherd, it’s a bad look for Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

“Here’s what men do very poorly: men often don’t think of others in social situations. It’s how do I look? I think women tend to be a little more self-aware, a little less narcissism. So, when you sit in front of a podium, you’re representing the Cowboys,” Cowherd said. “You’re representing Bank of America. You’re representing a $12 billion corporation. I think you have to do better than a visor backwards.”

"You're representing a $12 billion corporation. I think you gotta do better as a head coach than a visor backwards."@colincowherd and @jasonrmcintyre have strong feelings about Brian Schottenheimer's press conference appearance pic.twitter.com/HUTSlUvc9Z — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 4, 2025

Cowherd also added that while it’s not an awful look for NFL players to walk around wearing a backwards visor, it’s not ideal for a head coach. For the Fox Sports 1 analyst, “you don’t do it at the really nice restaurant in town.” There’s a time and a place outside of a press conference.

Article Continues Below

Brian Schottenheimer on Micah Parsons’ Cowboys trade request

After Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he’s done speaking on Micah Parsons and his recent trade request, he addressed the recent report with a short-winded response. Still, it had positive implications, suggesting Parsons’ request would not be granted.

Scottenheimer isn’t anticipating Parsons to be traded anytime soon, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“Still planning on moving Micah around. … I expect Micah to be here,” Schottenheimer said.

Perhaps Parsons worked out his concerns amid early training camp as the Cowboys head toward their preseason schedule.