Although the gray hair and baggy eyes that fans are currently displaying may suggest otherwise, it has only been three days since Micah Parsons declared he no longer wishes to play for the Dallas Cowboys. The two-time All-Pro pass-rusher has run out of patience amid his ongoing pursuit of a massive contract extension. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones is not expressing any concern, insisting that this is all part of the dance.

His head coach is also operating under the assumption that Parsons will be present on Dallas' defensive line this season.

“Still planning on moving Micah around. … I expect Micah to be here,” Brian Schottenheimer told reporters before Monday's practice at Cowboys training camp, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. While those words may seem bold given the bad optics tornado that is pillaging Oxnard, California as we speak, seemingly positive Parsons-related developments are taking shape.

The four-time Pro Bowler is still wearing his No. 11 jersey at practice and has been “very engaged” in team meetings. He remains largely inactive on the field, however.

Even if player and owner can talk over their differences and figure out how to proceed forward, the damage may be done. Parsons has yet to practice in a full capacity, which obviously creates potential complications once the regular season begins. Moreover, whether the team will admit it or not, this whole saga is undeniably a big distraction. What is supposed to be a bounce-back/redemption-seeking campaign is once again descending into a Cowboys melodrama.

Needless to say, the Schottenheimer era is not off to an ideal start.

Can the Cowboys get through this and achieve genuine success in 2025-26?

The Dallas head coaching job is stressful enough without any added drama. That sentence can refer to anyone who has served under Jerry Jones. The 82-year-old billionaire has thrived in various arenas, amassing a fortune in his business dealings, helping to build the most valuable franchise in sports and recently flexing his acting chops in a guest spot on Taylor Sheridan's “Landman.” But he is not an easy guy to work for, at least as far as America's Team is concerned.

Jones produces controversial soundbites ad nauseam (so many that fans barely flinch anymore), wields considerable power in the front office and drags his feet in contract negotiations. That is enough to mentally drain even a veteran HC, let alone a rookie one. Now, in addition to all those hazards, Schottenheimer must also navigate the disconcerting Micah Parsons situation.

The 51-year-old may actually have to begin the greatest opportunity of his career without his best player, knowing full well the part that Jones has played in making that troubling scenario a distinct possibility. Schottenheimer cannot express these frustrations, of course, at least not in front of a live microphone, so he can only tout the party line.

Regardless of how one feels about the man's head coaching qualifications, they should acknowledge the burdensome circumstances that Schottenheimer is supposed to somehow overcome. Fortunately, Parsons is giving all of Dallas some reason for hope. The decision to wear his jersey suggests he has at least an iota of loyalty left to the organization. It is clear he still wants to support his teammates despite the lingering tension between him and Cowboys brass.

Brian Schottenheimer is doing his best to stay focused on the game-wrecking impact the 26-year-old can have on the gridiron. Parsons has totaled 52.5 sacks and 63 tackles for loss in just 63 games. Hopefully, everyone involved can manage to get some sleep amid this Texas-sized headache.