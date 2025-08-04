The week closed in Oxnard with the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons locked in the same place they started. No calls, no proposals, and no movement. A source close to Parsons and a separate Cowboys front office contact each confirmed there had been no progress on the star pass rusher’s contract. The front office has not reached out to Parsons or his agent, David Mulugheta.

Owner Jerry Jones admitted on Saturday that he has not spoken to Parsons since the trade request shook the NFL on Friday morning. The timing could not have been more awkward, with the Cowboys enjoying a scheduled day off from practice. In a week when the team needed clarity, it ended instead with quiet.

Jones tried to downplay the rift, calling it “part of negotiation” and reminding reporters that he has heard such disputes countless times over his decades in the NFL. He insisted that Dallas has no intention of moving their defensive cornerstone, delivering a simple but firm “we’re not trading Micah Parsons — period.” Yet his words offered no hint of a path forward.

Parsons, meanwhile, kept his presence understated. He appeared at camp in a team hoodie and shorts, refraining from on-field work during the week’s final sessions. With practice closed on Sunday and no open session until Monday, he will have more time away from drills while the drama continues to swirl.

The stalemate has been brewing since early camp when contract talks reportedly broke down. Parsons’ camp has signaled an interest in resolving the situation, but there has been no effort from Dallas to re-engage. For now, it is a staring contest between one of the league’s most dominant defenders and a front office known for holding its ground.

Fans have made their feelings known. Chants of “Pay Micah” have echoed across social media clips and camp footage. Yet Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer have kept their focus publicly on football, refusing to offer much insight into the state of negotiations. Schottenheimer declined to comment on the contract entirely, emphasizing player evaluations and team preparation instead.

Article Continues Below

The numbers speak loudly even if the two sides are not talking. Parsons is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with 52.5 sacks in just four seasons. He has been the centerpiece of a defense that has carried Dallas through stretches when the offense sputtered. Replacing that production is a near-impossible task, which is why the trade request landed like a thunderclap on Friday morning.

Despite the magnitude of the situation, the Cowboys appear content to let time tick away. Some around the league believe this is a calculated play to maintain leverage, while others think the front office is underestimating how quickly a standoff can sour a locker room.

With the preseason opener just days away, the spotlight will only get brighter. Monday’s practice could be telling. If Parsons participates, it may ease some of the tension. If he remains limited or absent, speculation will spike again.

For now, the Cowboys and Parsons remain frozen in place. The trade request is public, the contract talks are dormant, and the clock is ticking toward Week 1. In Oxnard, the silence feels as loud as any press conference.