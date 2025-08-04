Last week, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons shook up the NFL world by formally announcing his trade request from the team on social media. The move sent fans from all 31 other fanbases scrambling to put together their best trade packages for the disgruntled Cowboys star, who hasn't been signed to the contract extension he's been seeking this summer.

Recently, ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer stopped by the Dan Patrick Show to break down why this move is so unprecedented.

“Tell me the last time a Cowboys star player has not signed,” said Archer. “That Jerry (Jones) has not kept. It took Emmitt missing two games and the Cowboys going 0 – 2 in ‘93 for that deal to get done. We know that Dak deals had taken time here the last couple negotiations that Dak has had. We saw CeeDee Lamb negotiations take through almost the end of August the last year. But again, none of those guys said, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore.’ None of those guys claimed and talked about ‘repeated shots’ that they feel the organization is taking against him. That’s what makes this different.”

A shocking turn of events

As Archer noted to Dan Patrick, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys haven't always been prompt about getting their star players new extensions. We most recently saw this with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, both of whom threatened to make things ugly before eventually being signed to new deals last year.

However, the Cowboys' reluctance to pay Parsons his due has boiled over into something new altogether, something that has threatened to derail this upcoming Dallas season before it even has a chance to begin.

The Cowboys were hoping to bounce back in 2025-26 after a 2024 season that was largely derailed by injuries, including to quarterback Dak Prescott, who went out for the season in early November.

However, from now until the situation is resolved one way or another, there will be a major Micah Parsons-sized cloud hanging over the franchise.

The Cowboys are slated to kick off their 2025 season in exactly one month on the road against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.