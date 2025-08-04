The silliness with the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons continues. But Bill Simmons nailed it about what is really going on with the situation. Still, here is the unique reason Parsons wore a Dallas jersey to practice.

It seemed so simple, it’s hard to imagine it needing to be said, according to a re-post on X by Adam Schefter.

Micah Parsons in his jersey today for practice. Brian Schottenheimer said he wanted everybody to look the same when asked about it before practice.

Oh, my. Let’s make sure the colors match. Fun times in Dallas.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is not happy yet

Parsons busted out with a trade request that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called meaningless, according to a post on X by Nick Harris via Yahoo.com.

“That's negotiation,” Jones told reporters. “I've heard that so many times in my 30 years in the NFL.”

Dak Prescott weighed in and also dismissed the drama, according to usatoday.com.

“This business is business-first, right?” Prescott said. “We always say this game is a business, but it’s business first.”

Jones said the feet-dragging aspect by the Cowboys’ front office is part of the business.

“Let me say this just right,” Jones replied. “I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t do it that way. I should be trying to get the most value for the Cowboys. I’ve seen players I wish we had renegotiated their contracts earlier, and I’ve had several that I was sorry I renegotiated their contract earlier. The idea that if you wait there’s more money (spent) forgets that in between that wait, you get to evaluate, and you frankly get to see if you’re dealing with the same physical elements of it.”

Jones tried to make it into a comparison with an option quarterback.

“He can step out,” Jones said. “He can either hand it to that guy going down the line, or he can come on out and keep it. Or he can pitch it. Three different things. The longer you give him to get to the sideline, the better chance you’ve got to make a better play.

“So, I’ve never, in any way, forgotten all the things that can happen to you if you go too quick. And that list of going too quick is just as long as the negative of getting it done early every time.”