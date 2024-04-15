Jayden Daniels seemingly outdid all other quarterbacks in college football last season, at least from an individual perspective. That's what the voters of the Heisman Trophy told us when he won the award back in December. And now, he's considered one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels was without question one of the best quarterbacks in college football last season. He had the responsibility of keeping the Tigers in close games and pulling out late victories after a shoddy defense couldn't make stops. If not for him, LSU wouldn't have come close to winning the 10 games they did last season.
His efforts, where he won games not just with his arm but with his legs, put him in the spotlight, especially playing an SEC schedule. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns to just four interceptions, with a 72.2 percent completion percentage, plus another 1,134 yards rushing with another 10 touchdowns, according to Sports-Reference.
The only question now is, will those efforts be good enough to make him a top 2 or 3 pick? With as much hype as has been surrounding him since his impressive final college season, it would be shocking to not see him taken in the first round at the very least. One team in particular that has created a lot of interest in Daniels is the Washington Commanders, who Adam Schefter believes is taking him over the presumed No. 2 pick, going back to even last year in North Carolina's Drake Maye (per the ‘Trap or Dive podcast). This might be a perfect fit, however. Here's why:
Jayden Daniels will have a solid supporting cast with the Commanders
Should the former Arizona State and LSU quarterback find his way to our nation's capital, he will join a solid supporting cast on the offense. He'll already have a WR1 in Terry McLaurin, plus 2022's first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson as targets, not to mention a veteran tight end in Zach Ertz that Washington picked up in free agency.
In the backfield, there will also be free-agent pickup Austin Ekeler, who will be sharing carries with Brian Robinson Jr. The Commanders also didn't forget the offensive line in free agency. Looking for a veteran center, they signed Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz. The line will still need some work that maybe the draft can also help with, but at least Daniels has the wheels to move if under pressure.
Kliff Kingsbury is the offensive coordinator for the Commanders
Considered one of the best assistant hirings of the offseason, former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is the Commanders' new offensive coordinator. Kingsbury joins the all-new Washington staff put together with likewise new head coach Dan Quinn. However, Kingsbury is the most significant of Quinn's hirings, particularly in the case for Jayden Daniels because of his dual-threat abilities.
Kingsbury has an extensive history with dual-threat quarterbacks, going back to his days at Texas A&M with Johnny Manziel. He's also coached between the college and pro level other similar quarterbacks, like Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, and Kyler Murray. If there's one coach who can utilize Daniel's skill set and get the most out of him, it's Kingsbury.
The Commanders signed Marcus Mariota
While the signing of Marcus Mariota may not seem intriguing, it very much could be if the Commanders do indeed make Daniels their No. 2 overall pick. The journeyman quarterback has now been in the league for almost 10 years and has pretty much seen it all at this point. He also came into the league before the age of the dual-threat quarterback was cool. What Quinn and Kingsbury's intentions are of his signing are unknown, other than having a veteran starter. However, Mariota, who has a similar skill set to Daniels, could also be a helpful mentor to the rookie quarterback, helping him make the adjustment to the NFL.