Maybe NFL announcer Al Michaels touched a nerve with the league about a Will Reichard field goal. And Michaels can make a few mistakes. However, Michaels will return as the Prime Video play-by-play broadcaster for the 2026 NFL season, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“Amazon confirmed to @richarddeitsch that Al Michaels will return in 2026 to call Thursday Night Football games — which will be his age-82 season.”

The 81-year-old Michaels seems to hold his age well as he looks forward to his 40th season of calling prime-time NFL games.

Broadcaster Al Michaels still enjoying his run

Michaels said he’s physically good, according to sportsbusinessjournal.com.

“First of all, I feel great,” Michaels said. “Everyone at Amazon has been fantastic. And I love working with this group. I’ve been looking at this year one year at a time. And as long as I feel I’m at the top of my game, I’d like to continue.”

Michaels will be at the microphone as the Packers travel to meet the Bears in an NFC Wild Card game. It will be his 31st game at Soldier Field. The first came in 1986.

Michaels said he still enjoys being in the booth, according to Mad Dog Russo’s Sirius XM show via the-sun.com.

“I love what I do, I work with great people, the Amazon thing has worked out extremely well,” Michaels said. “I always felt, I’ll go as long as I can, or I’m wanted. But I have to be able to know that I can do the game at the level that satisfies me.

“If I feel not what I have been, or the way I perceive myself to have been, that’ll be time to step away. I don’t feel that way right now.”

Michaels served as the main voice of ABC’s Monday Night Football coverage for 20 years. He also worked alongside broadcasting great John Madden.