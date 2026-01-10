With the Miami Dolphins firing Mike McDaniel on Thursday, the team is now in search of its next head coach, with many names being mentioned, with the biggest arguably John Harbaugh. While the Dolphins have shown interest in Harbaugh and others, there is one name that has a major connection with the franchise.

As reported by Tom Pelissero, Miami has put in a request to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the grandson of Don Shula, who was the legendary head coach for the franchise for 25 years.

“Here’s a fun one: The Dolphins have requested an interview with Rams DC Chris Shula for their head coaching job, per source,” Pelissero wrote. “Shula — the grandson of legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula — is eligible to interview next week after the Rams’ wild card game.”

Article Continues Below

There's no doubt excitement with that news as the Shula name is historic for the Dolphins, with him bringing two Super Bowls to the team, one coming in a perfect, unbeaten season in 1973. Having his grandson try to reach those same heights could be a story-book chapter in the team's history, though Miami will be doing an extensive search, such as interviewing Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

“The Dolphins requested an interview with Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak for their head coaching job, and he is expected to speak with them today, per source,” Pelissero wrote. “That makes six interviews during the bye week for Kubiak, the most popular young candidate in this cycle so far.”

It remains to be seen who ends up as the Dolphins' head coach and if Shula will be a finalist, as he looks to help Los Angeles achieve its championship aspirations. Though there will be fans hoping the team to land Harbaugh after his shocking firing very recently.