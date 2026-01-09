Almost four months to the day after the Baltimore Ravens choked up a lead to the Buffalo Bills to close Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, the Ravens did the exact same thing against the Pittsburgh Steelers to pull the curtain down on Week 18. Now, it’s on to the postseason, where we will crown a Super Bowl champion on February 8. So, let’s dive right into the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Wild Card playoffs picks, predictions, and odds column.

Now that the 272-game grind is over, we come to the playoffs with the 16 best teams competing for the Lombardi Trophy. No more pretenders, no more middling football teams (well, we still have the Panthers, but I digress), and no more New York Jets.

While the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks get to sit at home, rest up, and fight off rust for a week, this NFL Wild Card Weekend gives us six must-see matchups that should provide some incredible football games. And one of the ways we can be sure of this is that we’ve seen several of these matchups already this season.

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers split their season series, while the Carolina Panthers upset the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13.

However, we also have the Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, and Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers, which are all first-time matchups this season that should produce scintillating results.

The NFL Wild Card playoffs schedule brings us two Saturday games at 4:30 pm and 8:00 pm ET, three Sunday games with 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm, and 8:00 pm ET kicks, and a Monday night showdown in the usual 8:15 pm ET timeslot.

We did pretty well overall in the topsy-turvy Week 18 world, going 12-4 and 10-6 against the spread. That winning week puts us up at 165-107 when just picking winners and helps us improve to 125-141-6 ATS on the season.

Previous weeks: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13| Week 14| Week 15 | Week 16 | Week 17| Week 18

So, with that, let’s get right into the NFL Wild Card playoffs picks, predictions, and odds.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here are the NFL odds.

Los Angeles Rams (-10.5) at Carolina Panthers

The last time the Rams and Panthers squared off, it produced one of the most shocking results of the 2025 NFL season. Matthew Stafford threw not only his first interception in 318 attempts, but he also followed that up by throwing a pick-six two throws later.

That Michael Jackson touchdown put the Panthers up 14-7, and they would go on to win 31-28. It was a game that would ultimately help cost the Rams the No. 1 seed in the NFC and help the Panthers make the playoffs despite finishing with a losing record.

So, is this a Rams revenge blowout, a second improbable upset, or another close battle that will simply tip in the Rams favor this time?

Well, being the opening game on Saturday means that the NFL expects it to be the worst game of the weekend. That suggests option A. However, Carolina is a different team at home, which is why what’s behind Door No. 2 has to be considered.

In the end, though, the third choice seems the most likely. The Panthers will probably not get blown out at home, nor will they beat the far superior Rams twice in one season. That means the NFL Wild Card playoffs picks, predictions, and odds column will take LA, but y about a touchdown.

Pick: Rams 28-21

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) at Chicago Bears

The other repeat game on the NFL Wild Card playoffs slate is a trilogy, not just a sequel. These NFC North rivals net in Week 14, and the Packers prevailed 28-2. Two weeks later, in Chicago, the home team once again prevailed with the Bears taking a 22-16 overtime victory.

Now, the oldest rivals in the NFL meet for the third time in 34 days with their seasons on the line. It doesn’t get more dramatic than that.

Here’s the thing about those last 34 days, though. In that time, the Bears are 2-2, but the second loss was a meaningless Week 18 game. The Packers have not won since that victory over their rivals. Without Micah Parsons and with a banged-up Jordan Love or Malik Willis, Green Bay is simply not the same team.

In the Wild Card round, the injury issues remain mostly unchanged, and they have to go to Chicago again to keep their season alive. So, while the NFL Wild Card playoffs picks, predictions, and odds column does have a lot of confidence in Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams in general, this is more an anti-Packers pick than a pro-Bears one.

Pick: Bears 24-23

Buffalo Bills (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

If you are a card-carrying member of Bills Mafia, you’ve heard two narratives in the run-up to this game. First, in a season without Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow in the playoffs, the Bills’ path to the Super Bowl has never been this wide open.

However, the second narrative bubbling under the surface is that, despite Josh Allen being the best football player on the planet right now, the Jaguars are by far the better team and one that is playing a lot better than Allen’s squad right now.

Well, both things can be true.

This is the year that Allen and the Bills have to reach the Promised Land, as he is the last man standing from the recent golden microgeneration of QBs. But Trevor Lawrence is playing the best ball of his career thanks to Lian Coen and the massive advantage that the Jaguars have in coaching, and through the rest of their roster, makes this a game that Jacksonville would be favored in if the reigning MVP wasn’t on the other side.

So, who wins out in this battle of Josh Allen vs. Duval County et. al.?

Article Continues Below

Call me crazy, but I still do think this could be Allen’s year, and when he has put on his Superman cape this season, the results have been incredible. For at least one more week, we get to see the Man of Steel save Metropolis in the end.

Pick: Bills 35-33

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5)

There is only so much analysis you can do here because neither of these teams is playing their best football of late, and both have major flaws. That said, if either of these squads shows up with their absolute A game, this could be a walk for them. They are that good in nearly every aspect of the game when they are on.

If the 49ers' offense clicks and their young, inexperienced defense, led by the incredible defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, plays over their heads, it will be a San Francisco upset.

If the Eagles' ridiculously talented defense shows up and the offense—who all seem to hate each other—get on the same page for a week, it will be Philly marching on to the next round.

Because the Eagles always seem to get it together when they have to, and Kyle Shanahan always seems to find that rake to step on right before the finish line, the NFL Wild Card playoffs picks, predictions, and odds column has to go with the Eagles, but by a field goal or less.

Pick: Eagles 20-17

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-3.5)

At times this year, Justin Herbert seems to be the Prince Who Was Promised. Drake Maye, on the other hand, may have snatched that mantle in just his second season, as he may win his first NFL MVP Award at just 23 years old.

While we’d like to figure out a way to keep Herbert and Jim Harbaugh going in the playoffs, the truth is, the NFL Wild Card playoffs picks, predictions, and odds column doesn’t believe they have much of a chance here.

The Chargers don’t generally travel well, and their two offensive tackles are still out for the season, so none of that bodes well. Plus, while you might ding Maye for his lack of playoff experience, Herbert’s playoff experience is a horrific 0-2, so that’s no advantage.

New England does have some shortcomings that may show up I the Divisional Round or beyond, but this week, they will win comfortably.

Pick: Patriots

Houston Texans (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers got their miracle last week when they astonishingly beat the rival Ravens to get into the playoffs. That’s where this run ends, though, as the home dogs don’t seem to have one bite left in them.

DeMeco Ryans and the Texans have arguably the best defense in the NFL right now, and that travels in the postseason. Plus, while Mike Tomlin hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, Ryans has won both his Wild Card matchups in his first two seasons.

Ultimately, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t like to get hit anymore (and who does at 42?), and Houston will hit the Pittsburgh QB early and often. That should be more than enough to give the Texans the win and the cover in the end.

Pick: Texans 19-10