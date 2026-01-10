If the Carolina Panthers are going to upset the Los Angeles Rams in Saturday's NFC Wild Card game, they likely need quarterback Bryce Young to play at a high level. The odds of that happening are obviously much greater if he receives ample protection. Returning right guard Robert Hunt, who has been sidelined since suffering a torn biceps tendon in Week 2, aimed to lend a helping hand in this playoffs matchup. Unfortunately, he is hurt again.

The 2024-25 Pro Bowler went to the medical tent after sustaining an upper-body injury. He allowed five sacks and 36 total pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus, and is also an important component of Carolina's running game. Hunt is currently considered questionable (pectoral muscle), according to Joe Person of The Athletic. If he is unable to return, it will be increasingly harder for the Panthers to protect Young from a capable Rams' pass-rushing attack.

One can only imagine how tortuous it is for Hunt to leave the field after undergoing a near-four-month recovery period. He was surely dreaming of the opportunity to help his team earn a playoff win over LA inside Bank of America Stadium. Now, his body is letting him down once again, and doing so at the worst possible time.

The Panthers stunned the Rams in Charlotte on Nov. 30, but they entered this rematch as a wounded squad. Carolina lost three of its last four games, stumbling into an NFC South title with an 8-9 record. Few people are giving Dave Canales' squad much of a chance in Saturday's do-or-die clash. Robert Hunt was supposed to provide a welcome boost on the offensive line. Fans can only hope for the best.

Bryce Young has thrown an interception and been sacked twice at time of print, but he is finding success through the air and has a rushing touchdown. The Panthers trail the Rams 17-14 late in the first half.