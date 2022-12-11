By Steve Silverman · 4 min read

Boston Red Sox team president Chaim Bloom is in an incredibly difficult position right now after letting superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts leave the franchise and sign an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. The stunned Bloom broke his silence Saturday when he tried to defend the move in an interview.

Bloom told Red Sox insider Chris Henrique of Beyond the Monster that the Red Sox were still trying to win even though the homegrown Bogaerts was allowed to leave. “That’s tough here when what that means is seeing a great homegrown player go sign with someone else, especially when we are trying to win,” Bloom said. “We still have to make the right decisions.”

Looking at the last line has to gall Red Sox fans. Bloom is saying that the team did the right thing in letting Bogaerts walk away, presumably because the player is not worth the cost.

While Bloom also admitted he knew the decision would anger the team’s supporters, the team’s future looks bleak. Based on the decisions that the team has made, Bloom is a dead man walking and he is not the right individual to serve as the franchise’s steward.

3. Bloom has unrealistic view of the competition

The Boston Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East last season. The New York Yankees blew past the Red Sox at the start of the season, and the other members of the division got the best of the Red Sox on a consistent basis.

There were problems up and down the lineup, as the holes at first base and the corner outfield spots caused Boston to sink to the bottom of the division. There were additional issues with both the starting pitching and the bullpen, and the presence of Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and newcomer Trevor Story was not enough to help the Red Sox climb out of their hole.

Instead of taking an aggressive approach in free agency to retool the team, the Red Sox played it in a quiet and reserved manner. While the Yankees aggressively did everything they could to retain Aaron Judge in the fold, the Red Sox never took the lead with Bogaerts.

What kind of message does that send to Bloom’s players, let alone the team’s diehard followers?

2. Bloom’s hits just keep on coming

Bogaerts is not the first superstar to leave the Red Sox, and he isn’t even the best player to say goodbye. The Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. The reasoning behind that deal was the thought that Betts would simply sell himself to the highest bidder and the Red Sox would not be in contention.

Why would that be? The Red Sox are one of the game’s glamour franchises, and ownership has the capital to compete with the Yankees, Dodgers and New York Mets for the best players in the game. Sellout crowds dominate at Fenway Park and the team has a huge following on television.

While the Red Sox were able to get Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Brusdar Graterol for Betts and David Price, it was a brutal exchange. Verdugo has been a decent player, but Betts is arguably the second- or third-best player in Major League Baseball.

So, if Bloom was willing to trade a brilliant superstar like Betts, why would any observer be surprised that he didn’t bring Bogaerts back?

1. Clock is ticking on Devers

The tone has been set for the Bloom administration. At the end of the 2023 season, the Red Sox will face a similar situation with slugging 3rd baseman Rafael Devers.

While Bogaerts was the best all-around player on the Red Sox, Devers is their best hitter. He is one of the most accomplished run producers in the game and he is a threat for extra bases every time he steps into the batter’s box.

Why would anyone think the Red Sox would make sure Devers becomes the cornerstone of the franchise when they let accomplished superstars in Betts an Bogaerts leave?

Expect the Red Sox to go through the motions and act like Devers is a player who will eventually deserve a monument outside of Fenway Park, but the results will almost certainly deliver the same results the team had with Betts and Bogaerts.

Conclusion

Chaim Bloom is the front man for the organization and he deserves a large part of the blame for the team the Red Sox have become.

But he is not alone. Team ownership sets the tone for what happens with the contracts of the stars. John Henry is one of MLB’s richest owners, and he has seen the Red Sox win 4 World Series titles since 2004. No team has won more.

Henry obviously thinks that has given him license to cut corners and save money wherever he can. At least that’s the way it looks to many observers.

Bloom may be following marching orders, but he is allowing the team to rot from the head down, and he needs to go.