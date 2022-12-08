By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Xander Bogaerts left the Boston Red Sox for the San Diego Padres, agreeing to a monster 11-year, $280 million contract in MLB free agency. Bogaerts’ Red Sox departure shocked many, but maybe it shouldn’t have, especially after news of Boston’s reported offer came out.

The Red Sox were “really far” from the Padres in terms of their offer, according to Alex Speier, who further reported that Boston offered six years and around $160 million.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Xander Bogaerts turned down Boston’s offer- especially after the Padres blew them out of the water with theirs.

But it’s amazing just how much of a gap there was between the Red Sox and the Padres. And to make matters worse, it’s not a new development in the contract negotiations between the two parties, which have been going on since the start of the season.

Back in April, it was reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post that the Red Sox were around $100 million short in their offers to both Bogaerts and fellow star Rafael Devers.

Xander Bogaerts had to feel insulted by that offer. And that was then. How must he have felt after months and months of negotiations- and Boston still lowballed him?

And this is a player who won two World Series with the franchise and was beloved by the fans. There was a considerable bit of leeway there for the Red Sox.

But it’s obvious what happened. Boston tried one too many times for a hometown discount.

Xander Bogaerts wanted to get paid and the Padres pounced.