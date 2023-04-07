After the fantastic victory of the Milwaukee Bucks over the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the best record in the NBA. Milwaukee will have homecourt advantage for every series in the postseason, which was not the case last year. Giannis Antetokounmpo is back with a vengeance after their early second-round exit to the Boston Celtics last season.

Antetokounmpo is on pace to finish as a top-three in the MVP race, while Jrue Holiday is an under-the-radar option for an All-NBA spot. Brook Lopez will likely end up in the top three in the Defensive Player of the Year award, which will be a critical asset for Milwaukee in the playoffs. As the Bucks wait for their first-round opponent, Milwaukee may want to face either the Miami Heat or Atlanta Hawks in the first round rather than the gusty and gritty Toronto Raptors squad.

A plethora of options to throw at Giannis

Others hate playing against Toronto primarily because of their length, athleticism, and defensive prowess. Yes, they have their glaring weaknesses offensively, but their defense will be a headache for Antetokounmpo and the rest of the crew. Since the All-Star break, the Raptors are second in defensive rating in the NBA, so the defense for head coach Nick Nurse is the utmost priority.

OG Anunoby will likely receive the tough assignment initially, but the help defense of guys like Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl will allow them to build a robust wall in the paint. When the Raptors beat the Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, Toronto’s strategy was to tire out Antetokounmpo by throwing a multitude of men on his body and forcing him to earn it at the line.

Playoff experience from Toronto’s nucleus

Five individuals from Toronto’s roster have an NBA Championship in their belt. More than enough experience separates them from the other play-in tournament squads. Siakam, Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and Chris Boucher were in the 2019 championship of Toronto, while Otto Porter Jr. was on the roster of the defending champion of the Golden State Warriors last year.

Even though they can’t match the Bucks’ top-end talent, the Raptors will compete in every game of the series, and they will know how to steal a game or two because of their vast experience. The approach, pace, and style differ from the playoffs, and Nurse knows how to adjust tremendously. For instance, the Raptors lost to the Philadelphia 76ers last season, but that series was entertaining for the NBA fans because Toronto was tenacious.

It will be a physical and rugged series.

Even if the Bucks finish off the Raptors in five or six games, every contest will be a grueling grind for Milwaukee. Comparing it to their other opponents, it will be an easier road for Milwaukee, and they can rest for their second-round tussle against the Cleveland Cavaliers or New York Knicks. In The Old Man and the Three, Jayson Tatum admitted that the Toronto series in the bubble may have contributed to their exhaustion in the crucial loss in their series with the Miami Heat.

Since the Bucks are the No. 1 seed, they must prefer saving their energy for the East Finals and NBA Finals. Khris Middleton is still far from his peak self, so he will want a few games to search for his shot and rhythm. If they go against Toronto, they will force Middleton to play a ton of defense, and his offensive looks will also be heavily bothered.