The second version of the College Football Playoff rankings is out, and there are some noticeable key misses in it.

The College Football Playoff committee released the second version of their College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. Things will change between now and when the committee releases their final rankings, but there weren't many changes from the first version to this second version. In fact, there weren't any changes at all in the top eight. The first change began at nine, where Ole Miss took the spot Oklahoma vacated after their loss to their rivals Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater for what may be the last version of Bedlam that will be seen in a very long time.

But just because there weren't many changes at the top, that doesn't mean that the committee may or may not have made some mistakes with their second rankings. There are always teams that the committee either ranked too high and end up floundering down the stretch, or ranked too low and made a run to the playoff that may have seemed inconceivable. A few teams stand out in either scenario.

Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies continue to be ranked behind the Michigan Wolverines and Florida State Seminoles, but that feels like a mistake. Yes, Washington's wins as of late have not been the most convincing, but they are still undefeated and have one of the most potent offenses in the country. Washington ranks fourth in the country in yards and points per game. They also have arguably the best win of the entire college football season with their 36-33 win over the Oregon Ducks and are undefeated in the most contentious conference in college football this season, the Pac-12.

So why are they ranked fifth in the country? It doesn't make much sense. Florida State opened the season with a bang with their 45-24 win over LSU, but the Tigers now have three losses on the season. Their other win against a ranked team at the time they played was with Duke, who also now has three losses on the season. And it isn't as if Florida State hasn't had close calls against inferior competition either. Florida State beat Boston College by only two points earlier this season. They sleepwalked against Pitt last week but were able to take them down by 17 points.

Michigan hasn't had any issues with close calls against inferior competition. Their issue, however, is that they've only played inferior competition. Rutgers, Minnesota, and Nebraska are the only Power five teams Michigan has played that have a record above .500. Michigan will finally get tested this week when they host Penn State in the Big House this week. They can justify their third ranking then. But as of now, Washington should be ranked ahead of them.

Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes are ranked 22nd in the College Football Playoff rankings. It's hard to see why. Yes, they lead the Big Ten West, have two losses on the season, and have a possible shot at the College Football Playoff. But it's hard to imagine they can get anywhere with an offense that ranks dead last in the country in yards per game. On the season, Iowa has 997 yards; the only two teams with fewer passing yards are Navy and Air Force.

Put simply, Iowa is not a legitimate threat to beat anybody at the top of the rankings.

Tulane Green Wave

Tulane are currently the top-ranked Group of Five team, meaning they'd qualify for a New Year's Bowl as things stand (though the NCAA should do the right thing and let James Madison qualify for a bowl game!). They proved last year they can compete with the big boys when they beat USC in the Cotton Bowl. Their only loss this season was on the road against the ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels and were without their starting quarterback Michael Pratt.

Tulane ranks 20th in defensive yards per game allowed and average 0.3 fewer yards per game than the Clemson Tigers on offense. Their defense is on par with Iowa's and their offense is far more potent, but are ranked behind the Hawkeyes. That's a mistake. The Green Wave are legit.