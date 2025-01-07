The Brooklyn Nets started the 2024-25 NBA season with cautious hope. They aimed to build on their mix of promising young players and experienced veterans. However, a 13-23 record through the first 36 games has made it clear that significant changes are required to keep the team’s playoff aspirations alive. Sure, there have been moments of potential. However, the campaign has been marred by inconsistent performances, injuries, and defensive struggles. With the trade deadline approaching, the Nets are at a pivotal juncture. To salvage their season and reignite momentum, the front office has identified three key trade targets: Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and Jarace Walker.

Rebuild

Despite their struggles, the Nets remain on the fringes of the playoff picture. That's a testament more to the sorry state of the Eastern Conference than the team’s performance. Nonetheless, this is a franchise all set for a rebuild. For them, accumulating draft capital is a critical step toward re-establishing themselves as contenders. The Nets appear committed to this strategy, given the number of veteran assets on their roster that could draw interest.

Earlier this month, Brooklyn traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors and sent Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers. These moves yielded a handful of second-round draft picks for the Nets. That's along with additional players included in the deals.

Looking at the bigger picture, the Nets now hold an impressive 31 draft picks over the next seven years. Those include 15 first-rounders and 16 second-rounders. This abundance of picks positions them well for a rebuild that emphasizes sustainable growth and long-term potential.

Expect the Nets to continue offloading veteran players as they aim to improve their lottery odds in the 2025 NBA Draft. Cam Johnson is seen as the next likely trade candidate, though nearly everyone on the roster could be available at the right price.

That said, speculation will continue about which players the Nets might target to add value to their developing roster. The front office has plenty of options to reshape the team and position it for future success.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Brooklyn Nets must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

Jimmy Butler

The Nets are expected to pursue a marquee player next summer, but could they benefit immediately if six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is tradeed by Miami? Butler has been suspended for seven games for “conduct detrimental to the team,” and the Heat are reportedly exploring trade options for their disgruntled star. It would surely send shockwaves throughout the league if this would happen.

While intriguing, it’s highly unlikely that the Nets dive into the Butler sweepstakes from this angle. Brooklyn’s current trajectory and plans for future trades and free agency in 2025 make this scenario a possible but highly improbable fit.

Jonathan Kuminga

How about another Nets-Warriors trade? Forward Jonathan Kuminga could be an ideal trade target for Brooklyn as he enters the final year of his contract. Despite showcasing his talent in back-to-back strong performances, Kuminga’s dissatisfaction with his role on the Warriors is well-documented. The team and Kuminga failed to agree on a contract extension heading into the 2024-25 season. This makes him a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

Kuminga has been impressive this season, too. An NBA champion with playoff experience, he’s played alongside legendary players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. His defensive versatility and ball-handling skills would be a welcome addition to the Nets He could potentially fill critical gaps in their rotation. His immediate contributions could significantly boost the team’s future outlook. For a franchise looking to find a balance between rebuilding and contending, pursuing Kuminga could be a strategic move as they chart their next steps into the New Year.

Jarace Walker

Jarace Walker hasn’t yet found consistent playing time with the Indiana Pacers. As of this writing, he logs just under 20 minutes per game. Despite his limited role, the 6'10 forward has shown glimpses of his potential. He boasts strong defensive instincts and passing skills uncommon for his age. Adding Walker to the Nets’ roster would signify a clear commitment to building around a young core while addressing their need for frontcourt depth and defensive prowess.

However, the Pacers may hesitate to part with a promising rookie like Walker unless the offer is overwhelmingly compelling. For the Nets, a package including draft picks and players such as Nic Claxton could potentially pry Walker away from Indiana. Yes, acquiring a rookie midseason is unconventional. That said, Walker’s ability to contribute immediately while developing alongside the Nets’ young stars makes him an enticing target.

Securing Walker would provide Brooklyn with a player who not only fills an immediate need but also aligns with their long-term vision. As the trade deadline approaches, the Nets must weigh the costs of acquiring such a talent against the potential rewards for their present and future.

Looking ahead

The Brooklyn Nets’ trade targets for the 2024-25 season highlight the team’s dual focus on immediate improvement and long-term sustainability. Whether it’s the veteran leadership and star power of Jimmy Butler, the untapped potential and versatility of Jonathan Kuminga, or the youthful promise of Jarace Walker, each player represents a unique opportunity to address critical needs on the roster. As the trade deadline looms, the Nets’ front office faces pivotal decisions that could define the trajectory of the franchise for years to come. By striking the right balance between bold moves and strategic planning, Brooklyn has the chance to reestablish itself as a force in the Eastern Conference.