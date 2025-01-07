There could very well be a full-blown fire sale set to commence for the Brooklyn Nets after the team decided to kick things off by trading Dennis Schroder away to the Golden State Warriors in a deal that netted them three second-round picks (in addition to the expiring contract of De'Anthony Melton). And the Nets player drawing the most interest on the trade market has been Cam Johnson, the sweet-shooting forward who's taken his game to the next level this season for Brooklyn.

Johnson has drawn the attention of teams with contending aspirations, and for good reason. His excellent outside marksmanship makes him a seamless fit on any team looking to win. From championship favorites to fringe playoff teams, Johnson would be a net gain considering what he brings to the table. And to that end, a Sacramento Kings team looking to save its season is reportedly looking into acquiring the 28-year-old forward.

Considering how many assets the Kings have already tied up in previous trades, they cannot be considered among the favorites to trade for the Nets forward. It will be difficult for them to outbid other interested teams, most notably the Oklahoma City Thunder if the rumor mill is to be believed.

But the Kings franchise is in a bit of a state of desperation, and understandably so. Thus, it is in their best interest to at least give it their best shot on the trade market, and to that end, this could be the best package they could put together to convince the Nets .

Kings pull off one last desperation move and trade for Cam Johnson

Kings trade: Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, 2027 SAC first-round pick (top-five protected in 2026, unprotected in 2028), 2026 SAC second-round pick, 2027 SAC second-round pick

Nets trade: Cam Johnson

When the Kings traded for Kevin Huerter back in 2022, it seemed like they found themselves a long-term keeper, a three-point marksman on the wing who can do a little bit of creation on the bounce as well. Huerter was the perfect fit in head coach Mike Brown's system, but things haven't gone as swimmingly for Huerter since.

Huerter struggled during the 2023 NBA playoffs and the Kings ended up prioritizing Malik Monk over him — the correct decision. And then during the 2023-24 season, Huerter struggled immensely and saw his season get cut short due to injuries. This season, Huerter saw his role get reduced yet again, with the team prioritizing DeMar DeRozan and Keon Ellis instead while promoting Monk to the starting lineup.

The writing on Huerter's Kings departure has been on the wall for quite some time now. And with the team needing some more size on the wings after trading Harrison Barnes away in the deal that brought them DeRozan, Johnson is an ideal fit as an off-ball weapon who can do the same things Huerter can do, but on a much-higher level.

Trey Lyles has been a valued member of the Kings franchise, as he has helped establish a sense of toughness into the squad; he is also a versatile frontcourt player, someone who can defend bigs while helping space the floor. If anything, he'll be the bigger loss for the Kings in this hypothetical trade scenario, as they don't have much depth to afford gutting their team any further.

But it takes talent to acquire talent, and Lyles, in the grand scheme of things, is a worthy player to sacrifice if it meant bringing Johnson in. This is also the path of least resistance for the Kings, as packaging Huerter and Lyles together is the easiest way for them to reach the required salary that it will take to pull off a trade with the Nets.

The only hold-up now in any trade would be the draft capital that will be going to Brooklyn. The Kings cannot trade away their 2025 first-round pick until draft night. The Atlanta Hawks own their draft pick courtesy of the Huerter trade, although it is protected from 1-12. As things stand, the Kings' pick will be landing at number 11. However, the Hawks still own their 2026 first-round pick, and the protections will loosen from 1-10. These conditions will prevent the Kings from trading those picks before the trade deadline, and it's difficult to imagine the Nets accepting a trade in which they'll be getting Sacramento's 2026 first-round pick if it lands in the 11 and 30.

Thus, the best draft pick the Kings could offer will be their 2027 first-rounder, and by then, that pick could be worth its weight in gold considering De'Aaron Fox's uncertain future with the team. But with the Nets looking for multiple first-round picks, the Kings will have to sweeten the pot further with multiple second-round picks, especially when Johnson is under contract until the 2026-27 season.

To insure themselves, the Kings will be sending a top-five protected pick that will turn unprotected if it doesn't convey immediately.