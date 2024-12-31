The Oklahoma City Thunder are making waves across the NBA. They have solidified themselves as a formidable force in the 2024-25 season. With a remarkable 26-5 record, they are more than just contenders. They are a team that has captured the imagination of basketball fans everywhere. Powered by the dynamic duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have transitioned from a rebuilding franchise into a legitimate playoff threat. As they aim to secure their position as title contenders, the front office is actively exploring trades that could elevate their already impressive roster.

Season of growth

The Thunder might be riding high as the top seed in the Western Conference, but even elite teams have areas for improvement. Despite their success, the Thunder face challenges that could hinder their playoff aspirations. This includes a lack of depth in size and a second unit that struggles to generate consistent scoring. Addressing these gaps could be critical as they aim to maintain their momentum and prepare for a deep postseason run.

Remember that GM Sam Presti holds a treasure trove of draft picks. This gives him unparalleled flexibility to pursue virtually any player in the league, barring those deemed untouchable. However, the question remains: will he seize the opportunity to make a significant move this season? Last year, Presti took a cautious approach, acquiring veteran Gordon Hayward on a low-cost deal. Unfortunately, Hayward’s contributions were minimal, and he retired at the season's end.

This offseason, Presti made moves to address key weaknesses. Needing more size, the Thunder added Isaiah Hartenstein. When a stronger backcourt presence was required, they swapped Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso. The latter's tenacious defense and leadership have been invaluable. Yet, new needs have emerged as this season progresses. Oklahoma City could greatly benefit from additional shooting to complement SGA's brilliance, more size to fortify their frontcourt, and a backup scoring guard to provide much-needed relief during critical stretches.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Oklahoma City Thunder must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

Kawhi Leonard: A veteran presence

The Thunder have the flexibility and firepower to make almost any move they desire. Adding Kawhi Leonard would be a blockbuster move, though it comes with substantial risks. These include his health concerns and the remaining $150 million on his contract.

It’s worth asking whether the Thunder even need Leonard, given their current success. That said, imagining the addition of Kawhi to their deep, youthful, and hungry roster is tantalizing. A player of Leonard’s caliber, with his championship pedigree and ability to be the best player on the floor in any playoff series, could be the final piece to elevate OKC from contenders to favorites. With the team’s win-now window wide open, bringing in someone like Leonard would signal that the Thunder are ready to challenge for a title.

Cameron Johnson: A versatile scorer

Yes, Johnson is not as flashy as Leonard. However, he addresses a critical need for the Thunder: consistent shooting and defensive versatility at the forward position. OKC already boasts a lockdown backcourt with Alex Caruso, Luguentz Dort, and Cason Wallace. That said, adding more size and length to defend against bigger opponents in the frontcourt would strengthen their rotation.

Johnson’s ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc and provide steady defense makes him an ideal target. Acquiring him would likely involve leveraging one of Oklahoma City’s many future first-round picks. We think that's a cost well worth paying for a player who seamlessly fits the Thunder’s system.

Herb Jones: defensive anchor

Another target is Herb Jones. He offers a tantalizing mix of defensive excellence and offensive potential, making him a perfect trade target for the Thunder. The New Orleans Pelicans, struggling with the league's worst record and an expensive roster, may be motivated to move high-value players like Jones in exchange for cheaper, future-oriented assets.

Jones has established himself as one of the NBA’s premier defenders. He finished fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023-24. This season, he’s continued to shine, averaging close to 3 steals per 100 possessions while also contributing solid offensive numbers. At just 26 years old, his youth and versatility align perfectly with the Thunder’s timeline. Adding Jones would not only bolster their defensive capabilities but also provide valuable depth behind rising star Jalen Williams.

Looking ahead

The Thunder’s combination of young talent, established stars, and enviable draft capital puts them in a unique position to make a significant move this season. Whether it’s the star power and championship experience of Kawhi Leonard, the sharpshooting and versatility of Cameron Johnson, or the defensive prowess of Herb Jones, each of these players could help OKC address specific needs and strengthen their title aspirations. As the trade deadline approaches, all eyes will be on Sam Presti to see if he pulls the trigger on a transformative deal that could define this franchise’s next chapter.