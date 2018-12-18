When struggling teams acquire a big-name player in a trade, they’re looking to change their fortunes and enter the NFL playoff picture. Others are looking to gain an edge ahead on the competition, and some are looking for that missing piece that helps their team turn the corner.

That’s the case with the trades that have changed the course of the NFL season. The playoffs are now in reach for many that were seen as non-contenders or even out of it by midseason.

These three players have impacted their teams in such a way that it’s changed the playoff power struggle. From bouncing out presumed Super Bowl contenders to changing the narrative on their team’s identity for the playoffs, these trades are what it’s all about with this league.

Here are the three trade acquisitions that completely changed the playoff picture (in chronological order).

3. Khalil Mack traded to the Chicago Bears

The one that began this season’s big-name player trades is the one that caught many off-guard.

Khalil Mack chose to hold out going into into the contract year of his rookie deal. This move dissatisfied Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden as he began to make the All-Pro available for teams.

The idea of letting go of the premier edge rusher puzzled many in the media and front offices, and some believed there was nothing to the rumors. However, the trade happened with the Bears just before the start of the season.

The Bears gave up two first round picks (2019 and 2020), a sixth-rounder in 2019, and a 2020 third-rounder. And in turn, they got arguably the best defensive player in the league, as well as a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-rounder.

The three-time Pro Bowler is having a tremendous year for himself in the stats column. He currently has 12.5 sacks, an interception return for a touchdown, and a ridiculous six forced fumbles.

He changes the game anytime he’s out there on the field, and it shows with how Mack has impacted the Bears in nearly every category on defense:

The defense went from 10th in the league last season to third in yards per game allowed.

Third downs allowed percentage went from 20th to third.

Points allowed per game has gone from ninth to third.

The team has already eclipsed their sack total from last year (42) with their recent five-sack performance against the Packers.

The interception total has already more than tripled from last year’s total of eight to 26 this season.

Most importantly, the Bears have secured the NFC North title after being labeled a Wild Card team at best before the trade. In a division with quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Matthew Stafford, it’s nice to have a pass rusher like Khalil Mack.

2. Josh Gordon traded to the New England Patriots

Throughout the Cleveland Browns’ tenure on Hard Knocks, everyone anticipated the arrival of troubled receiver Josh Gordon. His superhuman talent makes him a can’t-miss player. Gordon put up 2,451 receiving yards in his first two seasons, including 1,646 in his second season (leading the league in that category that year).

However, his struggles to stay out of trouble off the field prematurely ended his time with the Browns, as he was sent to New England in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick before Week 4.

This worked out correctly for the Patriots, as they needed more weapons during Julian Edelman’s suspension. Since the trade, Gordon has proven he still possesses the dynamic ability he demonstrated in his 2013 All-Pro season.

The Baylor product has caught 40 passes for a team-leading 720 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2018, including two 100-yard performances against the Bears and Packers. Gordon is one of the best deep threat options in the league, as he’s put up an impressive 18 yards per reception.

Gordon’s usage will only go up from here as the playoffs draw closer. It’s unsure what his long-term future will be with New England, but right now, he’s showing that he’s worth far more than just a fifth-round pick.

1. Amari Cooper traded to the Dallas Cowboys

Seeing how much a player’s numbers change after being traded from one team to another is something else, especially when looking at Amari Cooper’s stats.

During his six games with the Raiders this season, Cooper hauled in 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown. His numbers through seven games with Dallas have dwarfed that, racking up 44 receptions for 674 yards and six touchdowns.

Even more impressive than the stats themselves is the effect he’s having on quarterback Dak Prescott. Before Cooper’s arrival, the third-year signal-caller was completing 59.2 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions while going 3-4. With Cooper, Prescott has completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 1,920 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. Even more surprising Prescott’s jump in passer rating from 85 to an impressive 94.

Since Cooper’s arrival in Dallas, the Cowboys are 5-2 and have positioned themselves to win the NFC East. His impact has been obvious since the trade, and he will continue to help the offense as they attempt to make a deep playoff run because of his big play ability.

Perhaps the best example of Cooper’s ability to take over a game was the Cowboys’ overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. Cooper went off on the Eagles’ secondary for ten catches, 217 receiving yards, and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

The Alabama product is proving to be worth the first-round pick the Cowboys gave up to get him, and then some.