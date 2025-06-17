Jun 17, 2025 at 10:55 AM ET

The Chicago Bears are hoping to put the whole Caleb Williams not wanting to play for them controversy behind them. Coach Ben Johnson is actively looking to improve Williams' skills during minicamp and stave off any speculation of discontent.

However, the controversy remains lurking in the shadows, waiting to emerge. On Tuesday, it came out with former Bears coach Matt Eberflus flatly denying any allegations made in Seth Wickersham's upcoming book American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback.

The accusations are that Williams coordinated with his father, Carl, to avoid being drafted by the Bears. Furthermore, the book says the reasoning was the Bears' poor development of quarterbacks.

Specifically, Eberflus called out claims made in the book that the coaches wouldn't help Williams in the film room last year, per The Doomsday Podcast with Ed Werder.

The book attributes a quote from Williams to his father. “No one tells me what to watch,” he purportedly said.

“In the development of the quarterback position, and really all my positions at the Bears, we always had daily coached film sessions,” Eberflus said in response. “That was all throughout the entire year. So, that’s what I observed. That’s where it was.”

During OTAs, Williams provided context for that quote.

“That was a funny one that came out,” Williams said. “It wasn't that I didn't know how to watch film, it was more or less the sense of learning ways to watch film and be more efficient, learning ways to pick up things better.”

The Bears and Matt Eberflus didn't go too well

The Bears finished last season with a 5-12 record.

In November, Eberflus was fired as head coach following a brutal 23-20 defeat to the Detroit Lions.

Williams' rookie season was marred by underutilization by the coaching staff and a poor offensive line. Thus fueling the rumors of supposed dissatisfaction with the organization.

Wickersham's book is scheduled for release on September 9.