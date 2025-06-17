The winds of change are sweeping through Chicago, and the message is loud and clear — no job is safe. With a new head coach, fresh faces on the offensive side of the ball, and higher expectations riding on a potential franchise quarterback, the Chicago Bears are entering a new chapter in 2025. That also means veteran players on the bubble may not survive the transition. The Bears are building toward the future, and for a few veterans, that future might not include them.

Offensive Overhaul

The biggest change the Bears made this offseason was at head coach. Chicago fired Matt Eberflus midseason, and now they’ve replaced him with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Poaching the offensive mastermind from their NFC North foes was a great move. Ushering in this new era couldn’t come at a better time. Chicago is hoping to see improvement from last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams.

Johnson is one of the league’s top play-callers. His presence could help maximize Williams’ potential in the NFL. General manager Ryan Poles also made it a priority to set his young quarterback up for success. The Bears’ offensive line wasn't exactly the team's strongest unit last season, but Poles added three new starters on the interior. That should help elevate this offense.

Chicago also added a couple of big-time offensive playmakers through the draft in tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III. Loveland has the tools to be an instant upgrade over Cole Kmet. Recall that Johnson worked his magic with Sam LaPorta in Detroit. It would be unsurprising to see him have similar success with the explosive Loveland.

Burden is also a dynamic weapon who could be a nice complement to DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

As a result of these sweeping roster moves and an energized staff, several fringe veterans find themselves at risk of being cut — and two names stand out.

1. Veteran Tight End Lost in the Shuffle

Durham Smythe joined the Bears this offseason looking for a fresh start. After a modest 2023 campaign with the Miami Dolphins, Smythe struggled to find his footing in 2024. Falling behind Jonnu Smith on the Dolphins’ depth chart forced him to look elsewhere. Chicago seemed like an appealing landing spot, at least initially.

However, the landscape changed drastically in the draft. The Bears used a top-10 pick on Loveland. He brings elite athleticism and soft hands to the position. With Kmet already firmly entrenched as the starter, Smythe now finds himself buried as the potential TE3 on the depth chart. That’s a tough spot for a veteran trying to resurrect his career.

Article Continues Below

The numbers don’t help his case either. Smythe carries minimal dead cap and the Bears could save $1 million by cutting ties. In a league where cap flexibility matters, that’s a tempting financial incentive. Yes, his experience and blocking ability have value. That said, Chicago's offense under Johnson demands dynamic playmakers who can stretch the field. Smythe has never consistently been that kind of player.

2. Special Teams Ace Facing a Numbers Game

Travis Homer re-signed with the Bears in free agency for a simple reason: familiarity. The versatile running back and special teams contributor had carved out a niche role and seemed like a safe depth option heading into the 2025 offseason. NFL backfields are fluid, though, and the Bears’ running back room is rapidly evolving.

Though Chicago didn’t select a marquee name in the draft, they took a flier on Kyle Monangai. He is a productive back from Rutgers with solid burst and vision. More importantly, new running backs coach Eric Bieniemy is known for wanting multi-dimensional backs. He wants guys who can contribute in both the passing game and on special teams. Monangai fits that mold. Roschon Johnson remains in the mix as well, and UDFA Ian Wheeler is turning heads during minicamp.

If the Bears determine they have enough contributors in that phase from younger, cheaper options, Homer’s spot could be redundant. At 26 years old, he’s no longer a developmental piece. He’s a known commodity, and that might not be enough.

Final Thoughts

The Bears are entering a new era centered on explosive offense and young, ascending talent. For veterans like Durham Smythe and Travis Homer, the margin for error is razor-thin. While both bring leadership and experience, the youth movement in Chicago might leave no room for sentiment. With a fresh coaching staff, new system, and playoff hopes on the horizon, the Bears appear ready to make bold decisions — even if that means saying goodbye to reliable, if unspectacular, veterans.