Per usual, there have been quite a few fireworks throughout the NFL offseason, and heading into the 2025 campaign, the NFC North looks like the strongest division in the league. While the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers all made the playoffs last year, the Chicago Bears may have had the busiest offseason of the bunch. And according to Packers insider Rob Demovsky, they had the best offseason of the four teams in their division.

After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the Bears spent much of the offseason working on giving second-year quarterback Caleb Williams more support. The first move saw them lure the Lions former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, to town to be their new head coach with his main goal being to revamp the offensive line in front of Williams. While Demovsky is cautious about making too much of Chicago's work over the past few months, on paper, he believes they had the best offseason among NFC North teams.

“It has to be the Bears, but then again, it feels like they've won offseasons before and it hasn't meant much,” Demovsky wrote for ESPN. “But not only did the Bears land the hottest coaching candidate on the market, they did so while weakening a division rival by stripping the Lions of their hot-shot offensive coordinator.”

Bears looking to compete with Packers, rest of the NFC North in 2025

Giving Williams a more stable support system isn't only vital to Chicago's success, but it's also crucial for his development. The Bears are armed with several weapons on offense now, with D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and rookie Luther Burden III leading the way at wide receiver. D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson are the top running backs, while Cole Kmet and 2025 first-round pick Colston Loveland will contribute at the tight end spot.

If Ben Johnson can put all the pieces of the puzzle together and make things work with Williams, Chicago is in a great spot to take a big step forward in 2025. Demovsky is skeptical it will actually end up happening, but in concept, the Bears did everything they needed to this offseason as they look to emerge as a contender in their packed division.