The NFC North is arguably the best division in the entire NFL. Two different teams from the NFC North (Lions, Vikings) had 14+ wins in 2024, the first time this has happened in NFL history. The competition will be even more fierce during the 2025 season.

ESPN released an article on Monday where they polled their insiders from each NFC North team. The article presents a number of questions to these insiders, including which rookie in the NFC North will have the best 2025 season.

ESPN's experts overwhelmingly agreed that Bears tight end Colston Loveland will be the best NFC North rookie in 2025.

The Bears selected Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Head coach Ben Johnson clearly seems to have a plan for how he will use Loveland to use a premium draft pick on him.

“Teams don't draft tight ends in the top 10 without expecting them to make an immediate impact,” Bears insider Courtney Cronin wrote. “With Johnson calling the shots, Loveland could be the type of weapon that Sam LaPorta was for the Lions as a rookie (10 touchdowns).”

Cronin is not the first to point out the similarities between Loveland and LaPorta. Chicago does already have Cole Kmet at tight end, but that should not stop Johnson from scheming up plays for Loveland.

Loveland also received votes from Vikings insider Kevin Seifert and Lions insider Eric Woodyard.

Will any NFC North rookie challenge Colston Loveland during 2025 NFL season?

But Colston Loveland did not run away with the competition unopposed.

The only dissenting opinion came from Packers insider Rob Demovsky, who made an argument for rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden.

“When you're the first receiver your team has drafted in Round 1 since 2002, you'd better show it was worth it. And Golden has the opportunity to do just that,” Demovsky wrote. “The receiver picked No. 23 overall by the Packers should get plenty of playing time right away, especially considering receiver Christian Watson's knee injury will keep him out at the start of the season. As soon as Golden arrived for the Packers' offseason program, he seemed to immediately jell with Love.”

It is certainly possible to make a strong argument for Golden over Loveland. The Bears have a huge arsenal of offensive weapons to choose from, which could limit Loveland's opportunities during his rookie season.

Meanwhile, Golden projects as the top wide receiver in Green Bay. That does not mean he is guaranteed more production, but he will certainly be given more opportunities to succeed.

It will be interesting to see which of these two rookies has the more productive rookie season.