Robert Williams’ new return timetable deals another massive blow to Celtics

The Boston Celtics Twitter account provided a new Robert Williams injury update on Friday.

#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee. Williams is expected to return to basketball activities in 8-12 weeks. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 23, 2022

The good news is that Williams procedure was “successful.” The bad news is obviously the fact that Robert Williams will not return to basketball actives for 8-12 weeks.

The Celtics have been dealing with no shortage of issues lately given their recent decision to suspend head coach Ime Udoka. And now with Williams set to miss the first portion of the 2022-2023 NBA season at the very least, Boston is ending the offseason in terrible fashion.

Robert Williams is fresh off of his best season yet. He averaged 10 points per game in 2021-2022 to go along with just under 10 rebounds and over 2 blocks per contest. He’s listed as a center, but is capable of playing forward given his athletic frame and height of 6’8. Williams isn’t someone who will make or break a team’s overall success. However, he’s a valuable role player whom the Celtics will miss to open the year.

Boston is hoping to turn the chapter as soon as possible. The past week has been a disaster, but this is a team that made it to the NBA Finals a season ago. They are returning most of their key players and project to be competitive once again during the 2022-2023 campaign. Nevertheless, the Celtics are certainly wishing Robert Williams a speedy recovery.