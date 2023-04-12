A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Extra, extra, read all about it: CM Punk wants to return to AEW.

That’s right, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, CM Punk has expressed a desire to return to AEW and is even open to a variety of different angles within the promotion, including a feud with Kenny Omega and/or The Elite, which has sort of been the passion project of Dax Harwood for weeks now, as he detailed to Raj Prashad of Uproxx in an interview on April 9th.

“CM Punk and FTR versus the Elite,” Harwood said. “That’s gotta be it, right? If you want to sell 50,000 tickets and take this company to the next level, that’s it, that’s me dreaming. That’s the dream match. That six-man tag in Wembley Stadium could help launch AEW to the next level.”

So, let’s assume Harwood gets his wish and Punk is allowed to return to AEW as a high-profile wrestler; who would he wrestle? Even during his active tenure in AEW, Punk only wrestled 23 matches and was fairly selective as to whom he would share the ring with. If he were to return to AEW, he would need one heck of a feud to justify his inclusion in the promotion once more. Fortunately, there are four obvious options that would perfectly parlay Punk back into AEW and put him over in a big way.

4 feuds that could bring CM Punk back into AEW.

4. Eddie Kingston

Imagine, if you will, a scenario: CM Punk walks out, sits down in the ring, and delivers an impassioned speech to the fans; discussing everything from his love of professional wrestling, to his issues with the company in the past, and ultimate desire to move forward in a major way. The crowd goes wild, especially if the show is booked in Chicago, a million-plus fans tune in, even if its held on Rampage, and right before Punk can finish, Eddie Kingston comes out and talks some trash on the “old-timer” for coming back not for the good of wrestling but because of his own ego.

Sure, Kingston quit AEW and has been working Ring of Honor instead, but the sight of Punk back in his ring was just too much for the “Mad King” to handle, leading to a “shoot” promo that could even have Tony Khan come out to try to shut down. This feud could go on for one Pay-Per-View cycle and could serve as a set-up for whatever match Khan has in mind for “The Best in the World” at All In.

3. “Hangman” Adam Page

Before he was fist-fighting with The Elite in the back of the Now Arena, Puni was calling out “Hangman” Adam Page and even famously offered him a rematch for the AEW World Championship belt, which he held at the time. That rematch never happened, but could it happen now?

Why not.

Since Punk left AEW, Page has become a much more ruthless performer, with his Texas Death match against Jon Moxley a true standout performance from Revolution. Give the duo a chance to go at it in a stiff, hard-hitting feud that relies heavily on the real-world tension between the duo, and that match could be good enough to garner a spot on All In II.

2. MJF

If Tony Khan wants to bring back Punk as a babyface who has been humbled and now wants to commit the remainder of his career to bettering the professional wrestling landscape, throwing him in a feud with MJF once his “Four Pillars” angle winds down could be a great way to do just that.

MJF currently has a 1-1 singles record against Punk, was thoroughly embarrassed by the “Chick Magnet” in their Dog Collar match, and wants to remain the top guy in AEW, which the presence of CM Punk may complicate. Rekindling the feud between Punk and MJF would not only guarantee a massive program on par with Bryan Danielson but provide some genuine intrigue at the top of the card, as no one expects Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, or “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry” to unseat the current champ, but MJF-Punk III could genuinely go either way, which, according to Paul Heyman, is how you build a main event right.

1. The Elite

CM Punk and FTR vs. The Elite, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks; need I say more? If Punk returns to AEW, this is the ultimate match, as it set up the most contention quarter in the promotion’s history, and very legitimately had fans wondering if the promotion could even survive.

Do you want to sell a ton of tickets to All In II? In the opinion of Harwood, this is the match to main event Wimbley Stadium, period.