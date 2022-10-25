The Detroit Lions dropped their fourth straight game after losing to the Dallas Cowboys, 24-6, on the road in Week 7. This defeat put the Lions dead last not just in the NFC North but also in the entire NFL. Well, at least they currently own the No. 1 pick next year, right? Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Lions’ loss in Week 7.

What started out as a close game between the Lions and the Cowboys ended up being Detroit’s second lopsided loss in a row. The Lions’ numerous mistakes, costly turnovers, and a few game-changing officiating calls made the outcome appear much more one-sided than it actually was.

The Lions even led 6-3 at halftime in a largely defensive battle. However, Detroit just made too many costly errors, while the Cowboys made just enough big plays to seal the victory.

Here are our four takeaways from the Detroit Lions’ Week 7 loss vs. the Cowboys.

4. At least Hutchinson and Okudah were bright spots

Some felt like Aidan Hutchinson had vanished, but he showed up and showed out here. The No. 2 overall pick this year came out fresh and ready. In fact, he sacked Cowboys QB Dak Prescott twice. In both times, he beat a Cowboys offensive lineman, including a quality spin move in the third quarter to record his fifth sack of the season.

Aside from Hutchinson. Jeff Okudah also shone brightly. Maybe he’s not yet the most consistent lockdown CB out there, but in this game, it was his run defense that stood out. Okudah finished with 15 tackles, a dozen of which were solo tackles. He was a colossal tackler, especially near the line of scrimmage.

Given how badly the secondary has struggled with run defense in recent weeks, Okudah’s performance was a welcome change of pace. He is rapidly maturing into the cornerback the Lions sorely needed.

With both Hutchinson and Okudah playing well, the defense objectively performed admirably against the Cowboys for most of this game.

3. Michael Badgley the kicking savior?

Since the Lions have gone through so many kickers, many people have wondered why the team hasn’t been able to find anyone consistently reliable. Recall that Austin Seibert began the season as the team’s opening-day placekicker. He was later waived and has recently announced that he is undergoing surgery to repair torn adductor tendons.

Michael Badgley was then called up. He did not attempt a field goal in Week 5, but he made successful attempts from 40 and 53 yards out in the first half here against the Cowboys.

Does this mean the Lions have found their kicking game savior for the season? Of course not, but beggars cannot afford to be choosy. As such, Detroit will roll with the promising Badgley for the foreseeable future.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown just cannot catch a break

Talented wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown was recovering from a high ankle injury entering Week 7. Unfortunately, his afternoon was cut short as he went to the locker room in the first quarter with a concussion. That happened just in his first reception of the game. He was brought down by Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

He just cannot catch a break, and we feel for him.

WiKeep in mind that the league’s new concussion protocol requires players to be sent out if they exhibit “gross motor instability.” St. Brown did not return to action after being assessed in the sideline medical tent. He closed the afternoon with a four-yard reception.

This season was supposed to be the kid’s coming out party. He was supposed to take over and be among the league’s bona fide elite receivers. Instead, he has been dogged by injuries and might have to sit out another game next week.

1. This ain’t no Jared Montana

Lions fans hoped Jared Goff would turn things around in Detroit. Former NBA player and Lions super fan Jalen Rose even calls him “Jared Montana.” Sadly, Goff has not lived up to that standard.

Yes, he had a pretty good start this season. He very nearly led the Lions to a win over the Eagles in Week 1 and then carried them to a W over the Commanders in Week 2. Goff has even had two triple-digit passer rating games already.

All those were part of the mirage, though. The real Jared Goff just isn’t as good as the Lions fans imagine him to be. He was on shut out by the Patriots two weeks ago before struggling here against the Cowboys.

While Goff trod water in the first half, he was just objectively terrible in the second. he opened the third quarter with a nasty interception because the pass caught Josh Reynolds off guard. Afterward, Goff threw another ill-advised interception as the Lions attempted to score on a drive. Dallas answered with a touchdown drive that pretty much sealed the deal.

Don’t forget that Goff also had two fumbles to finish the game. Some thought these were funny. We don’t. The way he’s playing, Goff may not even be seen as possessing “solid backup QB” quality.

Lions fans watching Jared Goff pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjNCs — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) October 23, 2022

The bad news is that the Lions are stuck with him for the rest of the season. The good news is that if they hold on to the 2023 No. 1 pick, some big names like Bryce Young or CJ Stroud could be in this team’s future.