As the four teams that will be competing in the 4 Nations Face-off tournament continue to practice, a classy gesture from Team USA has been making the rounds on social media.

Guy Gaudreau, the father of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, was invited to practice and was on the ice with the players, participating in drills and also chatting and taking photos.

Not only this, but the jersey that Johnny Gaudreau would have worn is hanging in a stall in their dressing room:

It was a classy gesture for Team USA to reach out to Johnny Gaudreau's father like that, and he can rest assured knowing he has the full support of the entire hockey community across the NHL and in international circles.

Johnny Gaudreau, who would have been on Team USA's roster at the 4 Nations Face-off, tragically lost his life in late August

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were tragically killed by a drunk driver in New Jersey in late August while cycling the day before they were to attend their sister's wedding and serve as groomsmen, adding another layer to the devastation their family and friends felt.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, with whom Gaudreau had just completed the second year of a lengthy contract last spring, have already raised a banner with Gaudreau's No. 13 on it to the rafters of Nationwide Arena, while there was an outpouring of grief from all across the NHL as well as other professional sports Leagues in North American and across the globe.

There was also an special and very emotional pre-game ceremony prior to both meetings between Gaudreau's former teams, the Calgary Flames and the Blue Jackets.

It's clear that hockey players, especially those who had the chance to play with Gaudreau, continue to be affected by his tragic passing and are working to continue honoring his memory.