The Columbus Blue Jackets announced preliminary plans to honor and remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau after they were both tragically killed in the 2024-25 season. Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff posted the response from the Blue Jackets public relations department.

Both Gaudreau brothers will be honored throughout the NHL season. This will start with the club's first preseason game at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, September 23. The celebration will continue through the duration of the 2024-25 season. Blue Jackets players will wear a special sticker on their helmets.

The sticker is blue with gray trim and features “GAUDREAU”, two doves between the numbers 13, which Johnny wore throughout his career, and 21, which Matthew wore at Boston College, in white.

The season will be full of emotion for not only Blue Jackets players but everyone around the NHL. Team captain Boone Jenner left Johnny Gaudreau a heartfelt message at his funeral. Calgary Flames legend Lanny McDonald also left a sentimental message about Johnny. As the praise about Johnny flew in from all spheres of the sports world, his legacy will continue to be enshrined.

How will the Blue Jackets continue to honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau?

A moment of silence will be held in remembrance of the brothers for Columbus' first preseason home game vs. the St. Louis Blues. The last time people were gathered around Nationwide Arena was for a moment of silence to honor Johnny and Matthew.

In addition, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation 50/50 Raffle will be open for all four preseason games through the second intermission of the regular season home opener on Tuesday, October 15. Proceeds from the cumulative total raised during that time will go to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

Johnny will be honored with his number 13 on the jerseys during the Blue Jackets' first regular season game at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, October 10. The patch will be on the jerseys throughout the season.

The Opening Night activity will extend the tribute the players have, to the fans. The Blue Jackets will celebrate the memory of the Gaudreau brothers when they host the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The game will be at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, October 15. Every fan in attendance that night will receive a “13” patch, just like the ones players have on their jerseys.

As the NHL season is around the corner, the Blue Jackets will be as emotional as ever. The loss of Johnny and Matthew will stick with the franchise. However, his memory will continue to live on through the franchise throughout the 2024-25 season.