Through their first two game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA is in a sensational position. After defeating Team Finland and Team Canada — both in regulation time — head coach Mike Sullivan's team has already clinched a spot in the tournament's Thursday night championship game.

As a result, the United States will not be under any pressure when it faces Team Sweden Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. Sullivan could decide to rest goaltender Connor Hellebuyck after playing the first two games and he will not be forced to play spark plug Matthew Tkachuk.

The energetic and highly skilled Tkachuk sat out most of the third period in Team USA's 3-1 victory over Team Canada Saturday night with an undisclosed injury. While the team has not released any details about the injury, Tkachuk skated to the bench and was shaking his head “no.” It appeared that the Florida Panthers star was having difficult time turning and making lateral moves.

Sullivan said that Tkachuk is “continuing to be evaluated,” but he did not offer any other details. He did not say whether Tkachuk would play or sit out Monday night's game against Sweden.

The head coach did say that any decision to have Tkachuk play or sit out would not be based on the importance of the game to the other 3 teams in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Canada, Finland or Sweden could meet Team USA in championship game

While the United States has already secured 6 standings points to earn its spot in the tournament's title game, all three of the other teams are still in the running to play in the championship game.

Canada and Finland will meet Monday afternoon at TD Garden. If either of those teams wins that game in regulation time, that team will face the United States in the title game. However, if that game goes into overtime, Sweden will have a chance to get to the title game if it can beat the United States in regulation.

Teams get 3 standing points for a victory in regulation time, while a team that wins in overtime or a shootout gets 2 points. Teams that lose in extra time get 1 points. Regulation losses do not earn any standings points.

Canada (2 points) and Finland (2 points) both have the tiebreaker edge over Sweden (2 points) because both of those teams beat Sweden in their head-to-head matchups. The only way Sweden gets to the title game is if it beats the United States in regulation and the Canada-Finland game goes into overtime.