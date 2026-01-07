While he has dipped his toe into acting, WWE's CM Punk been in a movie alongside his former rival-turned-friend, John Cena, who is a Hollywood star.

During an interview with My Mom's Basement, Punk revealed that the “topic” of starring in a movie with Cena “has come up” in some of his meetings, but he also knows the 17-time world champion is “probably super, super busy.”

Still, he appears hopeful that they could collaborate again, this time on a movie set instead of in the ring. He also wants to do something with Dave Bautista, formerly known as Batista, in WWE.

“I'd imagine some time in the future we'll be working together,” Punk said. “I've got like bucket-list names I wanna work with, and, selfishly, a lot of them are my friends. Dave [Bautista] and John are probably the top two.”

It appears Cena would be open to a collaboration with Punk. Previously, while speaking to Collider in 2025, Cena revealed that he'd want to star in an “action-comedy” with Punk.

“Usually, in the action-comedy space, it's kind of oil and water, or two comedy styles that combat each other, and I don't want to say ‘combat,' but I think people would dig me and CM Punk together,” Cena said.

WWE icons John Cena and CM Punk's movie careers

Punk recently landed his biggest movie role to date in Zootopia 2. He played one of the Zebros. Fellow WWE Superstar, Roman Reigns, was the other Zebro.

Before that, Punk had several roles in movies like Rabid and Jakob's Wife. He also starred in Night Patrol, which premiered at the 2025 Fantastic Fest in September. It will be released on Jan. 16, 2026. Additionally, he has appeared in the wrestling drama Heels.

Cena, meanwhile, has become a bona fide star in Hollywood. His earliest roles were in WWE-produced projects like The Marin and 12 Rounds.

However, in the 2010s, Cena began landing bigger roles. His breakthrough came in 2015 when he starred in Trainwreck and Bad Sisters, two comedies.

Since then, he has starred in Blockers, Bumblebee, F9, The Suicide Squad, Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Argylle.