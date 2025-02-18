Ottawa Senators star and USA 4-Nations Face-Off forward Brady Tkachuk appears to have suffered an injury early in Monday night's contest against Sweden. The 25-year-old Tkachuk exited the ice in the first period after seemingly hitting the goal post, per Claire Hanna of TSN Sports.

“Brady Tkachuk just left USA’s bench and went to the locker room,” Hanna posted on X (formerly Twitter) along with a video of the player making his way to the locker room off the ice. “Looked like his left knee hit the goal post and he was in some discomfort. Spoke with a trainer on the bench, took another shift, then left.”

The good news for Team USA came just several minutes later, with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reporting that Tkachuk has returned to the contest, signifying that the winger didn't suffer anything serious. Perhaps Tkachuk went to the locker room for some precautionary measures.

Tkachuk and Team USA have already assured themselves a spot in the finals of this mini-tournament after beating Finland in their first game via a 6-1 score before taking down Canada last Saturday, 3-1, in a heated battle that featured three fights within just the first 10 seconds of regulation. Brady Tkachuk was among those who “starred” in that triumvirate of fisticuffs. Also figuring in the fights were Tkachuk's brother and Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk as well as New York Rangers forward JT Miller.

Brady did not score a point against Canada but he definitely helped set the tone for his team. It is also worth noting that Tkachuk scored two goals in the Finland game.

Regardless of the outcome of this meeting with Sweden, the United States will still be playing in the championship game of the 4-Nations Face-Off, which will also be a rematch against Canada. The Canadian squad overcame their loss to the USA and booked a ticket to the finals by beating Finland on Monday, 5-3.

After the finals of this incredible in-season tourney, Brady Tkachuk, a first-round pick by Ottawa in 2018, will get back to business with the Senators. So far in the 2024-25 NHL regular season, Tkachuk has 21 goals and 23 assists.