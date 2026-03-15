OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder adding Jared McCain from a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers is a gift that keeps on giving for the defending champions, as the second-year guard helped close out a 116-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. McCain connected on his fourth and fifth 3-pointer in a two-minute span that pushed the Thunder’s lead to 15 in the fourth quarter.

McCain finished with 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting, including five threes, and one steal. For a deep Thunder team with three players who finished with 15+ points in Sunday’s win, Isaiah Joe’s 20 points (five threes) led the second unit, and Alex Caruso added 17 points, as the three combined for a whopping 52 points, including 11 threes. It was enough support to keep the Timberwolves at bay.

Then, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander squeezed out his 128th consecutive 20+ point game, scoring a 3-point play in the final minutes that pushed him to 20 points. He also finished with 10 assists, two steals, and one block. The Thunder has won eight consecutive games, capped by hard-fought wins during its four-game home stand against the Timberwolves, the Boston Celtics, and the Denver Nuggets.

What Mark Daigneault has learned about Thunder’s Jared McCain

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Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault continues to learn about Jared McCain amid the second-year guard’s first month with his new team. For Daigneault, it’s McCain’s offense that stands out most, as he fits in seamlessly with his new Thunder teammates.

“His ability to shoot. He’s a guy that you have to race off the line, which opens up some of those drives. I didn’t know his game that well, especially that part of his game — those mid-range plays show off his strength,” Daigneault said. “He gets going downhill, and he’s able to absorb contact and rise up and shoot a balanced rhythm shot, which is harder to do than it looks. He makes it look easier than it is. So, he’s done a great job.”

McCain has made at least one 3-pointer in 14 of his first 15 appearances for the Thunder. He’s averaged 11.2 points on 41.2/39.5/89.4 percent shoot splits, and 2.5 rebounds per game.