Sweden looks to move to the 4 Nations Championship game as they face the USA. It is time to continue our 4 Nations Face-Off odds series with a Sweden-USA prediction and pick.

Sweden is 0-2 so far in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but both losses have come in overtime. This means with a regulation win and an overtime game by Canada and Finland, they can move to the title game. In their first game, they faced Canada and would lose in overtime. Last time out, they faced Finland. Sweden took the 1-0 lead on a Mika Zibanejad goal. Still, Finland would score twice in the period to take the lead. The two teams would be tied at the end of the second, and after a scoreless third period, the game would go to overtime, where Mikael Granlund would win the game for Finland.

Meanwhile, the USA is 2-0 in the tournament, with both wins in regulation. In their first game, they took a 6-1 win over Finland and then, last time out, faced Canada. Connor McDavid scored first to give Canada the lead, but Jake Guentzel would tie it in the first period. In the second period, Dylan Larkin scored to give the United States the lead. In the third period, Jake Guentzel scored again on the empty net, as the USA beat Canada 3-1.

Here are the Sweden-USA NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sweden-USA Odds

Sweden: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +162

USA: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Sweden vs USA

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Sweden Could Cover the Spread/Win

Filip Forsberg will lead the way for Sweden from the top line. Forsberg is 33rd in the NHL in points, with 21 goals and 32 assists. That gives him 53 total points this year. He is expected to be joined by Elias Pettersson and Adrian Kempe on the top line. Pettersson has 11 goals and 23 assists this year. Kempe had a goal in the first game while having 25 goals and 21 assists this year.

The second line for Sweden is expected to be led by William Nylander. Nylander is second in the NHL in goals, sitting with 33 goals and 22 assists, good for 55 total points. That point total is good for 55th in the NHL. He has not scored in the tournament but does have an assist. Nylander will be joined by Richard Rakell, who is currently 14th in the NHL in goals this year. He has 25 goals with 23 assists, good for 48 total points.

Filip Gustavson has started both games but was pulled in the last one after allowing two goals on two shots. He has a .813 save percentage so far in the tournament. Linus Ullmark could also get the start. He stopped 15 of 17 shots in the overtime loss in the last game.

Why the USA Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Tkachuk brothers lead the United States top line. Matthew Tkachuk is 24th in the NHL in points this year, with 22 goals and 25 assists. He has two goals and an assist so far in the tournament. Brady Tkachuk also has two goals in the tournament so far. Brady Tkachuk has 21 goals and 23 assists so far this year. The line is rounded out by Jack Eichel. Eichel is sixth in the NHL in points, coming in with 19 goals and 50 assists this year. Eichel has three assists so far this year.

The second line has two of the best goal-scorers in the NHL. Auston Matthews has 20 goals and 25 assists this year in his 40 games. He has an assist so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes also has an assist in this event. Hughes is tenth in the NHL in points, sitting with 24 goals and 41 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Jake Guentzel, who is tied for the lead in points in the tournament with three goals and an assist. He is tied with blueline Zach Werenski, who has four assists in the tournament.

Connor Hellebuyck has started the last two games for the United States. He has allowed two goals and 47 shots so far in the tournament. If he does not start, it will be Jake Oettinger in net, who is 26-12-2 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Final Sweden-USA Prediction & Pick

The odds in this 4 Nations Face-Off game heavily favor the USA squad, and for good reason. Not only are they scoring well, but their goaltending has been the best, Connor Hellebuyck has been the best goaltender in the NHL this year and the best in the tournament. Even if he does not go in this one, and it is Jake Oettinger, the USA squad will have a heavy goaltending advantage. Combining that with three of the top ten NHL point scorers this year will get them an easy win.

