The highly anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off meeting between Canada and the United States took a dramatic turn less than an hour before the two national teams were scheduled to meet at the Bell Center in Montreal when superstar defenseman Cale Makar was ruled out for the game.

The Canadians are clearly depleted on the blue line, as they lost defenseman Shea Theodore in Team Canada's earlier game against Sweden. However, the absence of Makar could be a game-changer. Makar is a brilliant defenseman who has won the Norris Trophy (NHL's best defenseman) and is a 4-time All-Star for the Colorado Avalanche. He is a brilliant skater, puck handler and he has one of the sport's best shots from the blue line.

Makar missed Team Canada's Friday practice session, but he did participate in Saturday's morning skate. The Canadians' head coach Jon Cooper said that Makar's participation would be determined prior to the game. Most observers believed that Makar's participation in practice meant that he would most likely play, but the announcement put an end to that Canadian optimism.

“I'm not going to confirm [Makar is in],” Cooper said, per ESPN.com. “Trust me, this won't be a decision where we ever put him in harm's way. So if he's in the lineup, he's good to go.”

Makar had been partnered with his Avalanche teammate Devon Toews on Canada's No. 1 defensive pair. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim — who was a scratch in Canada's opening game against Team Sweden — will take Makar's spot. Thomas Harley of the Dallas Stars will take Theodore's spot next to Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings.

Team Canada will miss Makar's game-changing presence

Makar is clearly one of the NHL's best players and many long-time observers rank him with the best defensemen in NHL history, perhaps on a par with Paul Coffey and Nicklas Lidstrom and just beneath Bobby Orr.

The explosive defenseman has scored 22 goals and 41 assists for 63 points in 57 games this season. He is coming off a 90-point season in 2023-24 when he scored 21 goals and added 69 assists.

While the Canadians have explosive scoring from the likes of Connor McDavid, Nathan McKinnon and Sidney Crosby among their forwards, Makar is clearly the best offensive defenseman in the tournament.

Makar had been one of the associate captains for Team Canada. Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins will take over that role for this game.

Makar is still eligible to play in the tournament if he can make a recovery for Team Canada's Monday game against Team Finland in Boston.