Team Canada will be looking to keep it rolling at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night as they face their toughest opponent yet, Team USA. They were dealt a scare for practice on Friday as Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar didn't take the ice due to an illness, but head coach Jon Cooper has no doubts he'll play.

Via Chris Johnston:

“Expect is a big word, but I'm confident. I'm confident he'll be there.”

Makar is of course one of the best D-men in the world and Canada's top blue liner. While he may not be at full strength if he's sick on Saturday, it doesn't appear that feeling under the weather will stop Makar from being in the lineup. The Americans are standing in Canada's way in this tournament and will be a difficult team to beat, whether Makar is playing or not.

The Canadians looked solid in the event opener on Thursday at the Bell Centre. Nathan MacKinnon scored just 56 seconds in after a filthy backhand assist from Sidney Crosby, who was named Player of the Game against Sweden, tallying three assists. Although Team Canada squandered a two-goal lead in the third period, Mitch Marner played hero in overtime with a top-shelf wrister that beat Filip Gustavsson.

As for Makar, he finished with two shots on target in 28:06 minutes of ice time — more than any other player on the Canadian roster. Needless to say, Cooper relies on Makar heavily and they will certainly have a better chance at winning this one with the Avs star available.

After taking on the States, Team Canada is next in action on Monday when the tournament shifts to the TD Garden in Boston. The championship game is set for Thursday, February 20 in Beantown and the expectation is Canada and the US will clash once again. But, only time will tell.