The NBA All-Star festivities are off and rolling in San Francisco with the three-point and slam-dunk contests. Meanwhile, the NHL is using their break to put on the 4 Nations Face-Off. The best players from the USA, Canada, Finland, and Sweden are squaring off in a nine-day tournament. Team USA and Team Canada started Saturday's game with three fights in nine seconds. Social media reacted, praising the NHL's product and slamming the NBA All-Star Game.

@MeghanChayka kept it simple, “NHL > NBA this weekend. And it’s not even close…”

@JeffKerrCBS is hoping to become pen pals with Adam Silver, “Dear NBA, Take notes from the NHL.”

Multiple people were comparing the three 4 Nations Face-Off fights to Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul's performance in the Skills Challenge. The Spurs stars were disqualified for cheating in the obstacle course, which prompted more clowning.

@vnardella5 said, “NHL got 3 fights in 9 seconds on their [All-Star] break and the NBA got this wondering why ratings are down lmaoooo.”

@CaveofManning called the fight early, “4 seconds in and the NHL already beat the NBA for most exciting [All-Star] weekend.”

The final decision on the NBA All-Star Game vs 4 Nations Face-Off debate will be in the television ratings. Last year, the All-Star Saturday festivities in the NBA peaked at 5.4 million viewers, per the league. But that event had a viral moment with Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu dueling in a three-point challenge. With this viral moment, maybe hockey can notch this victory.

This is not the end of the 4 Nations Face-Off and may not even be the last Team USA vs Team Canada matchup. All four teams move to Boston after this game. Canada will play Finland and the Americans play Sweden on Monday. If they both win, they'll be back in the title game on Thursday.